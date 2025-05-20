Huge Row After DMK Worker's Wife Says He 'Groomed' Girls For Politicians

A young woman from Tamil Nadu has accused her husband - a 40-year-old man associated with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- of torture and sexual harassment, declaring "his job is to force 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians" and that "he would bite me like a mad dog".

The woman - a 20-year-old college student from Arakkonam district - also said her husband, whom she identified as Deivaseyal, who claimed to be the Deputy Secretary of the DMK's youth wing, had threaten to set on fire her family members if she ever complained to the police.

"He assaulted me on the way to college... injured me and broke my phone. And he would say, 'if you complain nothing will happen as the police will support me'. Because of him I tried to take poison," she said in an appeal picked up by the main opposition, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

"His job is to torture 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians... no action is ever taken against him. When I complain he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to... I can't even leave my home. I couldn't take my exams," the woman said.

She also said her husband would "abuse me before everyone" and called on DMK boss and Chief Minister MK Stalin to act. "Otherwise, I will kill myself...." she said in her appeal.

The horrific allegations have prompted the AIADMK to accuse the DMK of shielding Deivaseyal, claiming the police initially refused to file a case because of his links to the ruling party.

AIADMK, DMK Trade Jabs

In a statement on X, AIADMK boss Edappadi K Palaniswami said the cops refused to act on the woman's complaint till the AIADMK's S Ravi, the local MLA, raised his voice on her behalf.

When the police eventually filed her complaint, the woman also claimed links between her husband and the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The police have said a preliminary inquiry indicates there is no evidence at this time to suggest sexual assault. In her complaint the young woman said she had been introduced to several men by her husband, and had presumed that she would be sent to each to perform sexual acts.

The ruling DMK said the police will act against the guilty, and that the party will take internal action depending on the cops' investigation.

AIADMK's Pollachi Sex Abuse Case Barb

Meanwhile, in his scathing attack on the DMK, Mr Palaniswami drew parallels to the horrific 2019 Pollachi sex abuse case, in which multiple women were raped by a gang of nine men between 2016 and 2018; they filmed these assaults and extorted money and sexual favours.

"For (DMK boss and Chief Minister MK) Stalin, who often cites Pollachi... Arakkonam is a sample of your chaotic rule. I transferred the Pollachi case to the CBI, but Stalin does everything to dilute this. Will this 'dummy dad' government act against the DMK functionary?" he wrote in Tamil.

"I not, the AIADMK will lead massive protests," Mr Palaniswami warned.

The Pollachi gang was sentenced earlier this month to consecutive life sentences.

When the case broke, it was the AIADMK of Mr Palaniswami that was in power, and it was the DMK of current Chief Minister MK Stalin that was the primary opposition.

In both cases the opposition accused the government of a 'cover-up', declaring the police initially refused to file charges because a member of the party in power was involved.

The Pollachi gang included an AIADMK member who was later sacked.

With input from agencies

