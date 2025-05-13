DMK, AIADMK's 'Hang Your Head In Shame' Barbs Over Pollachi Sex Assault Case

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami bickered over accountability after a Coimbatore court sentenced nine men to life for raping and blackmailing eight women in Pollachi.

On Tuesday afternoon, hours after a court in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore sentenced nine men to life in prison - for raping and blackmailing eight Pollachi women multiple times between 2016 and 2018 - Chief Minister MK Stalin and opposition AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami began bickering.

In his first comments (in Tamil) on the sentencing, the Chief Minister hailed 'justice for the atrocity' committed by the nine men. He also criticised the AIADMK boss for having "shielded" the rapists; the reference was to one of them, K Arulanantham, having been a party member.

"Justice has been served for atrocities committed by the wicked criminals, including the AIADMK functionary ... those sirs who tried to protect the guilty should feel ashamed..."

In January 2021, when Arulanantham was arrested, it was the AIADMK in power and Mr Palaniswami, or EPS, was the Chief Minister. The ruling party expelled Arulanantham, but not before Mr Stalin and the DMK, then the main opposition, claimed it had tried to protect him.

Fast-forward to today and Mr Stalin's barbs, the AIADMK reacted swiftly. In an extensive post on X the party pointed out its government had acted against Arulanantham and transferred the case to the CBI.

"It was I who arrested the gang and ordered the CBI probe," the former Chief Minister thundered, counter-attacking by pointing to the harassment of a woman at Chennai's Anna University.

"All offenders in the case were arrested during previous AIADMK regime. Also, owing to the impartial probe by the CBI, justice has been rendered to the affected women today," Mr Palaniswami said on X.

The AIADMK had made similar charges against the DMK in the Anna University case, red-flagging photos of the accused, a roadside food stall owner, with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The DMK then said the accused was a party supporter and not a member.

Boosted by the verdict in the Pollachi sex assault case, the AIADMK has accused the DMK of running a failing government, one that does not encourage women to report rape or sexual harassment cases.

This latest squabble between the two Dravidian parties (and there will be more to come) plays out with an Assembly election due next year, and EPS is confident voter pushback over the Pollachi sex assault case and other instances of crimes against women, will lead to victory.

"The AIADMK will expose the DMK in 2026. Then, DMK will hang its head in shame."

The DMK is expected to retain power after next year's election; if that should happen, it will be the first time since 1971 that the party will win two consecutive Assembly elections.

The 2026 election is likely to be a straight fight between the DMK and AIADMK, with the BJP - which has traditionally struggled in the state - allied with the latter and the Congress the former.

