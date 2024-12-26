BJP Shares Sex Assault Accused's Photo With Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK Replies

Amid the massive political row over the sexual assault case on Anna University's campus in Chennai, the BJP has alleged that the arrested accused is a DMK worker who has been involved in similar crimes in the past. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has shared pictures of the accused, Gnanasekaran, with top DMK leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Mr Annamalai alleged that Gnanasekaran is the deputy organiser of DMK's Saidai East student wing. "A clear pattern emerges from such criminal cases across Tamil Nadu. A criminal becomes a member of the DMK and becomes close to the DMK executives in that area. All cases registered against him are being shelved. Furthermore, he is being released without being classified as a criminal with a criminal record and without being placed on the watch list of the local police station. Due to pressure from the respective local DMK executives and ministers, the police are not investigating the cases against him, which gives him room to commit further crimes," he alleged in an X post.

"This cruelty has happened to an innocent student today because a person who has been involved in 15 cases of sexual crimes has been left without taking any action for so many days. The DMK government is entirely responsible for this," he added.

"How long will the people of Tamil Nadu have to tolerate this situation? Is there a law in Tamil Nadu that says that if you are a member of the ruling party, you should not take action against the criminals?" Mr Annamalai said.

The main Opposition AIADMK, too, stepped up its attack on the ruling party. "The sexual assault incident on the Anna University campus is proof that the ruling DMK is a den of anti-social elements who are corrupting society and engaging in all kinds of criminal activities," Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly E Palaniswami said.

The former Chief Minister said the state government's claim that CCTVs at Anna University are not working is like saying, "Ants ate the sugar, termites ate the sack."

"The fact that this unfortunate regime and the parties that run it have turned universities into dens for sex offenders, instead of running them as schools of higher education, is the height of world cruelty. Why didn't the police, who track down and arrest those who post a tweet and comment, arrest Gnanasekaran, who is already involved in several cases? Is it because he belongs to the ruling DMK?" he asked.

The DMK has trashed these allegations and said the photographs of the accused with party leaders and ministers mean nothing. "If somebody is taking a picture with a leader, what does it mean? Whoever it is, if someone has committed a crime, or done something wrong, the law won't keep quiet. It has happened in this case. He has been arrested, he cannot escape justice. The Opposition parties do not have anything to say against the DMK, so every day they are saying law and order situation has deteriorated. If there is an abnormal increase in crime in the present tenure, then you can allege there is an issue with law and order, if the accused person is allowed to escape, then you can allege. But even an MP from the DMK was arrested and was in jail for two months. This is how DMK views law and order, if you commit a crime, you will be taken to task," DMK's A Saravanan told NDTV.

According to the police, a second-year engineering student at Anna University has said in her complaint that an unidentified person threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus around 8 pm Monday. The police have said 37-year-old man Gnanasekaran has confessed.