AIADMK's "Sir" Question After Sex Assault Case Ruling, MK Stalin's Reply

A Chennai court's verdict in the Anna University case, handing out 30-year imprisonment to the accused, has sparked a heated exchange between the ruling DMK and the main Opposition AIADMK. Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK's E Palaniswami, has accused the MK Stalin government of rushing the investigation to cover the tracks of other DMK leaders allegedly involved in the matter. Chief Minister Stalin responded that the court praised police for their investigation and added that this had exposed those aiming at political gain from the tragic event.

A Mahila court in Chennai has sentenced Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor and DMK supporter, to life imprisonment in the sexual assault case at Anna University, which sparked massive outrage in Chennai. The court found Gnanasekaran guilty on all 11 charges, including sexual assault, rape, intimidation and kidnapping. He had earlier pleaded for relief, citing his need to be at home to look after his elderly mother and eight-year-old daughter.

The incident took place on December 23. Gnanasekaran entered the campus and first attacked a friend of the 19-year-old survivor. He then sexually assaulted her and also filmed the act to blackmail her later. He was arrested the same day.

Following the court's ruling, AIADMK's Palaniswami alleged that MK Stalin government played many tricks to save the accused. He said the people's movement made the conviction possible. Referring to a "Sir" mention in the FIR, the AIADMK leader asked why this individual's involvement was ruled out during the investigation.

"Why did the DMK government rush to conclude this case by saying that only Gnanasekaran was guilty? Who saved SIR? Once AIADMK government is formed, all answers will be available," Mr Palaniswami said.

Chief Minister Stalin had a sharp reply. In a post on X, he said the Tamil Nadu Police has responded promptly and silenced those who pretend to be concerned about women's safety.

"During the trial, we have completed the Chennai student's case fairly and expeditiously in just five months, and secured a severe punishment for the culprit, much to the praise of the High Court itself. The women's court has also come forward to praise the police for their excellent performance in this case, as the verdict has been announced. This has put to shame the thoughts of some people with limited intelligence who would seek political gain even from the injustice done to a young woman," he said, taking a swipe at the Opposition.