Tamil Nadu Cop Hacked To Death. 3 Days Later, Accused Killed In Encounter

In a dramatic turn in the brutal murder of Special Sub-Inspector Shanmugavel, key accused Manikandan was shot dead by the police. Police say he attacked an officer with a sickle during the recovery of the murder weapon, forcing them to fire in self-defence.

The incident occurred near Upparu stream in Sikkanoor, close to where the SSI was hacked to death on August 5 in Kudimangalam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district.

According to police sources, Manikandan had been arrested and was being taken to the crime scene to locate and recover the weapon used in the killing. During this process, he allegedly lunged at police officer Saravanakumar with a sickle, injuring him in the right hand. As he tried to flee, another officer, SI Thirugnanasambandham, reportedly opened fire.

Both Manikandan and the injured officer were taken to Udumalpet Government Hospital, where doctors declared Manikandan dead on arrival. Saravanakumar is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable.

"Our Sub-Inspector was injured during the recovery. The accused was shot in self-defence. This will now go through judicial scrutiny," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Manikandan was one of three accused in the killing of SSI Shanmugavel, who was hacked to death while responding to a distress call involving a father and two sons. He was targeted when he managed to stop the violent clashes between a father and his two sons, all drunk and was arranging an ambulance to take the injured father to the hospital.

While the police maintain that the encounter was a defensive act, human rights groups are likely to raise questions. At least 17 police encounter killings have been reported in Tamil Nadu in the last four years. Critics have long expressed concerns over the transparency and accountability in such cases.

A mandatory magisterial inquiry is expected to be initiated as per NHRC guidelines on encounter deaths, but in all such previous exercises, not a single cop or officer has been found guilty.