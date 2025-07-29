DMK Eyes "Dravidian Model 2.0" Ahead Of 2026 Polls, AIADMK Reacts

With assembly elections in Tamil Nadu due in 2026, the ruling DMK has begun laying the groundwork for what it calls a "Dravidian Model 2.0", expressing confidence in retaining power. An article in the party's mouthpiece, Murasoli, claimed that the party and its government's three-pronged outreach - through the DMK organisation, state government schemes, and Chief Minister MK Stalin's direct engagements - will ensure a second term.

The article underlined the progress made through a coordinated effort led by the party, government, and Stalin himself - reaching out to voters, strengthening grassroots connections, and publicising government welfare schemes.

Under its flagship campaign "Tamil Nadu in One Alliance", the DMK aims to enrol 30% of the state's voters as DMK members. Party functionaries have been meeting households across the state, highlighting government welfare schemes - a drive the party believes is already resonating with the public.

Simultaneously, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified doorstep delivery of services through the "Stalin with You" initiative, while Stalin himself has been touring districts, speaking at government meetings, and interacting one-on-one with party functionaries to ensure internal cohesion ahead of 2026. "This three-tiered strategy is our strength. We're confident of a renewed mandate," Dr Syed Hafeezullah, DMK spokesperson, told NDTV.

The opposition AIADMK, however, has rubbished the DMK's optimism, calling its vision of a second term a "daydream" and branding the ruling party's governance model a "complete failure". "There's been a sharp decline in law and order, no safety for women, and an alarming rise in drug abuse across the state. The so-called Dravidian Model has let people down," said Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK spokesperson, hitting out at the government's performance.

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is expected to be heading for a four-cornered contest. While the AIADMK and BJP have revived their alliance, new players are entering the fray.

Actor-politician Vijay's TVK is preparing for its electoral debut in 2026, aiming to appeal to first-time and young voters. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by filmmaker-activist Seeman, is also expected to contest independently.