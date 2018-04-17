Packed Tuesday In Sweden Before PM Modi Flies To Britain: 10 Points

PM Modi arrived in Stockholm where he was received by his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be travelling to three nations as part of his Europe tour, began his five-day journey with Sweden on Monday evening. He was welcomed by his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven, who, too, broke protocol to receive PM Modi at the airport. This is the first prime ministerial visit from India to Sweden in 30 years. In 1988, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had visited Sweden with his wife Sonia and children Rahul and Priyanka. PM Modi's day plan involves a meeting with King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf in the morning followed by a bilateral with PM Lofven. A number of agreements are expected to be signed. On Tuesday night, PM Modi will leave for Britain for bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May and his "Bharat Ki Baat" event London a day later.