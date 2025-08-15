Shopkeepers Should Put Up Boards Promoting Swadeshi Products: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged shopkeepers and traders to put up boards outside their shops declaring that they sell only Indian products.

Promoting the use of 'swadeshi', products made in India, the prime minister said India should use indigenous goods not out of compulsion, but as its strength.

In his address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi pushed for a self-reliant India.

"I want to appeal to every trader and shopkeeper, it is your responsibility as well... I want shopkeepers and traders to come forward, write outside their shops reading, 'yahan swadeshi maal bikta hai (indigenous products are sold here)'," Modi said.

"We should be proud of swadeshi, we should adopt swadeshi not due to compulsion, but as our strength," he said.

