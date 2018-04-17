PM Modi In Sweden Live Updates: Bilateral Summit, Round Table On Agenda

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Sweden visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Stockholm, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received PM Modi at the airport. The Prime Minister is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. PM Modi and his Swedish counterpart also travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.