PM Modi Netherlands Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the overwhelming warmth and enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands made it feel "just like some festival going on somewhere in India" as he addressed a community programme in The Hague as part of his five-nation tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit.

"It's always a delight to interact with the Indian diaspora. So much love and enthusiasm... to tell you the truth, for a while I even forgot that I'm in the Netherlands. It feels just like some festival is going on somewhere in India," PM Modi said.

He lauded the contributions of the Indian community to Dutch society and the economy, saying every Indian takes pride in their achievements abroad.

"Every Indian takes pride in the contributions you are making to the society and economy of the Netherlands," he said, adding that he extended gratitude to the people and government of the Netherlands on behalf of 140 crore Indians.

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