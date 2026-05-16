PM Modi Netherlands Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the overwhelming warmth and enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands made it feel "just like some festival going on somewhere in India" as he addressed a community programme in The Hague as part of his five-nation tour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit.
"It's always a delight to interact with the Indian diaspora. So much love and enthusiasm... to tell you the truth, for a while I even forgot that I'm in the Netherlands. It feels just like some festival is going on somewhere in India," PM Modi said.
He lauded the contributions of the Indian community to Dutch society and the economy, saying every Indian takes pride in their achievements abroad.
"Every Indian takes pride in the contributions you are making to the society and economy of the Netherlands," he said, adding that he extended gratitude to the people and government of the Netherlands on behalf of 140 crore Indians.
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PM Modi Netherlands Visit LIVE: India's Youth Aspires To Lead In AI, Semiconductors: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is dreaming big and the country's youth now aspire to propel the nation forward in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.
Addressing the Indian diaspora at an event in The Hague, PM Modi said today's India is going through a phase of unprecedented transformation and has emerged as a global leader in technology, innovation and digitalisation.
"Today, India is dreaming big. India's youth aspires to propel the country forward in the fields of AI and semiconductors," the Prime Minister stated.
"India is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. Our startups are doing remarkable work in AI, defence and space sector," PM Modi explained.
He said India recently hosted the world's largest and most successful AI Summit, following the successful hosting of the G20 Summit, adding that such achievements are no longer isolated events but have become the defining character of modern India.
The Prime Minister highlighted that India has carried out the world's largest unique identification programme and also implemented the world's biggest financial inclusion initiative.
"The scale and speed of digitalisation in the country are unprecedented, while India is also operating the world's largest government-funded health insurance scheme," the Prime Minister stated.
-IANS
PM Modi Netherlands Visit LIVE: In Netherlands, PM Modi Highlights India's Diverse Culture
Lauding the Indian community's vibrancy, enthusiasm and spirit of celebrating life which always remains alive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said while history has witnessed numerous civilizations being wiped out, India's diverse culture still beats in the hearts of its people today.
Addressing a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora during his visit to the Netherlands on Saturday, PM Modi described The Hague as a "living symbol of Indian friendship".
Beginning his address with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", PM Modi said, "So much love and excitement that for a short while, I had forgotten that I was in the Netherlands. It feels as though a festival is taking place right here in India."
Referring to the significance of the Dutch city, he said, "The Hague is known as the 'City of Peace and Justice'; however, seeing the atmosphere here today, it seems that The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship. This shows that even though the colour of the passport, address and time zone can change, no matter where the children of 'Maa Bharati' live, this vibrancy and excitement and the motivation to celebrate life will always remain with them."
The Prime Minister recalled his past visits to the Netherlands and reflected on the emotional connection shared by Indians settled there.
(IANS)
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