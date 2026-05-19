"Obstructionists": N Sitharaman Slams Congress After "Economic Storm" Remark

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday slammed the Congress, saying the opposition party should stop being obstructionists and avoid spreading fear among the public.

She highlighted that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been serving every section of society since 2014.

"Since 2014, we have continued to serve every sector and every section of our society through our policies and initiatives.

"Farmers, the poor, women, youth, MSMEs are at the core of our governance structure," she said in a post on X.

She wondered if 58 crore JanDhan accounts, 57 crore MUDRA loans, and one crore SVANidhi accounts were for Adani or Ambani.

Sitharaman further asked if the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Internship scheme, and PM KISAN are meant for Adani or Ambani.

Agriculture credit witnessed a growth of 15.7 per cent and MSME loans rose by 33 per cent last year, she said.

Her reaction came after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, warned of a massive economic storm moving inexorably towards the country, the likes of which "we have never experienced".

Gandhi also pointed out that the suffering caused by the Centre's policies over the last 12 years would not be borne by industrialists but by farmers, labourers, small traders and the youth.

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