'India Ready To Support Middle East Peace Efforts': PM Modi To UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is ready to offer all possible support for the early restoration of peace and stability in West Asia, while strongly condemning the recent attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

PM Modi made the remarks during a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, where the two leaders held detailed discussions against the backdrop of an intensifying regional conflict.

"India is ready to extend all possible support for the restoration of peace and stability at the earliest," PM Modi said.

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place in the UAE. The way the UAE was targeted is unacceptable in any form," he said.

He also praised Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his measured response to an increasingly volatile situation. "In these difficult circumstances, the restraint, courage and wisdom demonstrated by you are highly commendable," PM Modi told the UAE president.

PM Modi added that India stands shoulder to shoulder with the UAE and will continue to do so.

Three Indians Injured In Drone Strike

The visit came days after three Indian nationals were injured when a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone following a drone strike last week. The UAE's Ministry of Defence attributed the attack to Iran.

PM Modi thanked the UAE president for looking after the Indian community in the country during what he described as challenging times.

On The Strait Of Hormuz

PM Modi also reiterated India's position on maintaining safe and uninterrupted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it critical for regional peace, stability, and global energy and food security.

He said ensuring the waterway remains open, safe and accessible is a top priority, adding that international law must be respected.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic route between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, after the launch of US-Israeli attacks on February 28.

Around 20 per cent of the world's petroleum supply passes through the route, making the blockade a major source of uncertainty for global energy markets.