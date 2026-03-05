NDA Candidates File Nominations For 3 Rajya Sabha Seats From Assam

Ahead of the Assam assembly polls, all eyes are on the Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 16. Candidates from the NDA have submitted their nominations for all three vacant seats from the state. Candidates from the Opposition parties are yet to file their nominations.

Assam BJP candidates Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, along with United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President and NDA candidate Pramod Boro, submitted their nominations today for the three seats in the forthcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections. The nominations were filed in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"I have filed my nomination, and I will request all the MLAs of different parties to cast their votes in favour of the UPPL candidate," Boro said.

Boro added that his party would soon decide on alliances within the Bodoland region, where the total number of seats has increased from 11 to 15 following delimitation.

"Assembly preparation is going on for the 15 seats in the council area, and some seats outside of the council area. After today's nomination programme, we will decide our future course of action." Boro said.

Polling will take place for three Rajya Sabha seats following the retirement of BJP MPs Rameswar Teli and Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Anchalik Gana Morcha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.