Elon Musk Promises X Money Will Be "Big": All About The New Feature

Tesla chief Elon Musk has teased X Money, a digital payments feature on his social media platform X.

Musk responded to a post about the upcoming launch, promising that X Money “will be big.”

The billionaire, who bought Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it to X, has frequently signalled his intention to make the social media site an “everything app” to rival China's WeChat. The launch of X Money is a step ahead in this direction.

This will be big https://t.co/Xubex9Mea1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2026

What Is X Money?

X Money would likely start as a simple wallet that lets users send money as simply as a direct message, the original post, shared by an account called Teslaconomics, said.

The feature could allow people to pay creators, shop within the app, pay bills, buy subscriptions and receive payments directly on X.

Not just that, the post also promised features like high-yield savings, access to loans and money market accounts, crypto integration and “maybe even treasury access”.

While Musk did not confirm these details, he assured his followers that the upcoming platform will be “big”.

Confirmation of X Money has led to speculation that the platform could further drive adoption of stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional currencies like the US dollar, Forbes reported.

What Is The Status Of X Money?

In February, Musk revealed during an xAI “All Hands” presentation that X Money was in closed beta internally. It is expected to move to limited external testing in the next few months, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier, the SpaceX boss had called the idea a financial “game-changer”, as per Forbes.

In 2025, X Money X was registered with money transmitter licenses in 40 states, as well as the District of Columbia. It is also registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Fortune reported. It has also partnered with major payments company Visa. The partnership would allow 600 million or so active monthly X users to fund their X Money accounts.

Actor William Shatner, best known for playing Captain Kirk in the Star Trek series, shared information about X Money and invited readers to join the beta program. In posts on X, he revealed that the service could offer a $25 welcome bonus and a 6 per cent annual percentage yield (APY).

All 42 usernames have now been given to X for entry into the Beta. The easiest way to tell if you are active is to look at your profile for the Money Link. pic.twitter.com/Dl39F8aefB — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2026

Screenshots shared by him also indicate that X Money may include a debit card with cash-back rewards.