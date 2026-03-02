Telegram CEO Calls Dubai "Statistically Safer" Than Europe, Elon Musk Reacts

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has sparked a debate on X by claiming that Dubai is "statistically safer" than Europe, even while the city was under a missile and drone attack from Iran. In the tweet, Durov expressed his desire to return to the UAE after having to leave for Europe a week prior. He argued that due to Europe's crime rates, Dubai remains a safer choice "even with missiles flying".

He jokingly referred to the Iranian missile barrage targeting Dubai as "free fireworks," noting that by being in Europe, he was "missing" them while exposing himself to "greater risk."

"Unfortunately, I had to leave Dubai for Europe a week ago — so I'm not only missing the free fireworks from Iran, but also exposing myself to greater risk. Given Europe's crime rates, Dubai is statistically safer even with missiles flying. Can't wait to be back," he wrote.

See the tweet here:

Unfortunately, I had to leave Dubai for Europe a week ago — so I'm not only missing the free fireworks from Iran, but also exposing myself to greater risk. Given Europe's crime rates, Dubai is statistically safer even with missiles flying. Can't wait to be back. — Pavel Durov (@durov) March 1, 2026

Tesla CEO Elon Musk backed Durov's stance, stating that while no country is perfect, the UAE is "objectively safer and better run" than many parts of Europe.

No country is perfect, but Dubai and UAE broadly are objectively safer and better run than many areas of Europe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2026

Durov's remarks follow a period of intense legal scrutiny in Europe. Notably, he was arrested in France in August 2024 on charges related to Telegram's content moderation.

He has long championed Dubai for its political neutrality, zero income tax, and support for tech entrepreneurs, which led him to headquarter Telegram there in 2017. By basing itself in the United Arab Emirates, Telegram has been able to shield itself from moderation laws at a time when Western countries are pressuring large platforms to remove illegal content.

Dubai's reputation as a safe tourist haven took a hit after Iranian attacks targeted the city, with some saying it's no longer the secure oasis it once was. However, security analysts point out that while geopolitical risks are a concern, the UAE still boasts low street crime rates and strict law enforcement.