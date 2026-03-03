Elon Musk Is On Trial Over His Tweets Ahead Of Twitter Purchase

Elon Musk's brief effort to back out of buying Twitter Inc. in 2022 is the focus of a trial that kicked off Monday over claims the world's richest person manipulated the company's stock price to get himself a better deal.

Musk eventually paid $44 billion for Twitter that fall, closing the buyout at the $54.20-per-share price he had originally agreed to six months earlier. But during the in-between months, a group of investors allege, Musk publicly attacked the company in a ruse to drive down its market value and benefit himself at their expense.

The trial in San Francisco federal court will cover familiar ground, namely the serial entrepreneur's unconventional penchant for communicating with the market through tweets - which has gotten him into trouble before. Musk is slated to be the star witness.

"We're here today because Elon Musk cheated investors" in an attempt to save himself billions of dollars on the Twitter buyout, Mark Molumphy, a lawyer for the investors, told jurors in his opening statement. "The evidence will show Mr Musk knew exactly what he was doing" by tweeting out false and misleading information about the deal, the lawyer said.

Michael Lifrak, a lawyer for Musk, countered that none of the information at issue with Musk's tweets about the deal was false.

"The evidence will show Mr. Musk didn't commit securities fraud and it isn't even close," he said. He told the jury Musk will take the stand to show that his concerns about Twitter's customer base "were real and weren't a fraud."

The trial will revisit the chaotic six-month period in 2022 during which Musk waffled between a hostile takeover of Twitter, an attempted withdrawal of his offer, and ultimately, consummation of the deal after the company sued him to follow through.

The investors are zeroing in on Musk's statements in May 2022 that he was putting the Twitter buyout "temporarily on hold," questioning the company's assertions over how much of the platform's traffic was driven by spam and fake accounts known as bots.

When Musk made that announcement, Twitter shares dropped almost 20% in premarket trading and closed the day down about 10%. The stock remained volatile for the months ahead.

The challenge facing the investors' legal team at trial will be to show that Musk was deliberately tanking the stock.

"Showing the intent behind Mr. Musk's statements is one of the main hills the plaintiffs in this case must climb to win," Kevin Haeberle, a law professor at University of California-Irvine, said in an interview. "It's not easy, but it's not an insurmountable barrier."

Musk denies wrongdoing, arguing he had no intent to deceive investors.

In an unrelated 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk agreed to have his social media posts about "material" information involving Tesla Inc. pre-approved by an in-house lawyer. The regulator had accused him of securities fraud following his tweet that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car-maker private.

Years later, Musk fought all the way to the US Supreme Court - in vain - to try to end the "Twitter Sitter" agreement.

Tesla investors sued him over the same tweet that caused him issues with the SEC. He prevailed in a 2023 trial in San Francisco - and it took jurors just two hours of deliberations to clear him of wrongdoing.

The billionaire has been dubbed "Teflon" Elon for his track record of winning high-stakes legal battles that many expected him to lose.

He dodged $2 billion in damages in 2022 when he triumphed in a Delaware trial over claims that Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity Corp. was an overpriced bailout for his cousins who founded the struggling solar panel company.

Most recently, Musk's legal team got the Delaware Supreme Court in December to reinstate his Tesla pay package - which had set a record for executive compensation in the US when he agreed to it in 2018 - after a trial judge had twice voided it in a seven-year fight.

Musk testified in each of those cases.

Jill Fisch, a University of Pennsylvania law professor who teaches about securities law, credits what she described as Musk's dynamic personality with swaying juries to side with him.

"In today's environment, some people consider themselves to be coated in teflon when it comes to these types of claims and he's one of them," Fisch said.

Among Musk's lawyers is Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, who has successfully defended the billionaire in several of his courtroom clashes. Spiro was also one of Musk's main advisers in the Twitter buyout. The investors' lawyers tried and failed to get Spiro disqualified from Musk's trial team, arguing that they might call him as a witness.

Lawyers for the Twitter investors contend Musk's public statements about putting the buyout on hold "caused immediate panic that the deal was in jeopardy" - even while he knew that work on the takeover was continuing.

Musk's tweet on May 13, 2022, was false and misleading because it clearly created an "impression of a state of affairs that differs in a material way from the one that actually exists," investors said in court filings. The investors have not disclosed how much they are seeking in damages.

The investors also have targeted a follow-up tweet four days later in which Musk said the "deal cannot move forward" unless the chief executive officer of Twitter showed proof that less than 5% of the platform's accounts were fake.

"Musk's purported interest in Twitter's spam calculations was a pretext for getting out of the deal or renegotiating a lower price," lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a court filing.

Musk's legal team countered in filings that he "understood the statements to be true at the time they were made" and they were not part of a scheme to drive down Twitter's stock price.

In a reprise of Musk's defense in the 2023 Tesla tweet fraud trial, his lawyers are challenging the claim that he caused losses for Twitter shareholders, contending it's impossible to link his tweets to stock price movements.

The case is before Senior US District Judge Charles Breyer, the younger brother of retired US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

During jury selection in February, almost half of the prospective jurors were dismissed for admitting they could not be impartial, with many voicing negative views of Musk, according to Bloomberg Law.

However Musk fares in the trial, he still faces other complaints over his purchase of Twitter, including an investor suit in New York federal court and an SEC case in Washington. He has denied wrongdoing in both.

The case is Pampena v. Musk, 3:22-cv-05937, US District Court for the Northern District of California (San Francisco).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)