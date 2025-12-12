To "Your Daughter Hates You" Jibe, Elon Musk Asks, "Referring To My Son?"

Elon Musk has likened his transgender daughter's transition to a "tragic mental illness," reflecting his strong dislike for gender reassignments in response to a Democrat's jibe at the world's richest man.

The remark followed California Governor Gavin Newsom telling a podcaster that he wanted to see more trans children, positioning himself as a leader who was pro-trans legislation and a strong advocate of LGBTQ rights.

Newsom's office reposted a clip from the interview, with a jibe, "We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."

I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers.



My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2025

"I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers," Musk responded.

The reference was to Vivian Wilson, one of Musk's 14 children. Previously known as Xavier Musk, she came out as transgender in 2022 and changed her name to Vivian and has not spoken to her father since.

Ignoring her transition, Musk asserted he has only three daughters. "My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much," he said.

The world's richest man has repeatedly blamed what he called the "woke mind virus" behind his daughter's transition-a classic right-wing take that opposes liberal views on gender-related issues.

In 2024, Musk claimed that he was "tricked" into signing documents allowing Vivian's medical gender reassignment. He claimed he was told 'Xavier' might kill himself if he didn't allow the gender change, but he eventually "lost" his child.

"They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead - killed by the woke-mind virus," he had claimed.

Vivian claimed last year that Musk was a "cruel" father who couldn't tolerate her being queer and feminine.