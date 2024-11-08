"I Don't See My Future In US": Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter After Trump's Win

Following Donald Trump's US election win, Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter, Vivian Wilson, announced her intention to leave the US, saying she doesn't see a future in the country. Vivian, who Musk once claimed was "killed by the woke mind virus", is transgender and has been estranged from her father since 2022. On Wednesday, she took to Meta's Threads to share her thoughts. "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States," she wrote.

"Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon," she said after Donald Trump's win.

Take a look at the post below:

After Vivian announced her plans to leave America, Musk responded to the news on X. "The woke mind killed my son," he reiterated in a tweet.

Vivian shared a screenshot of her father's post on Threads and wrote, "So, you're still going with the sob-story about how "woe is me, my child was infected by something-or-other and that's totally the only reason why they hate me. Just don't... please don't look into it, god forbid I'm anything but the victim in every scenario imaginable."

"Did anyone ever actually believe this? It's just tired, it's overdone, it's cliché. I'm just bored honestly, like is this really the best you could come up with?" she added.

Also Read | Elon Musk In Trump Family's Election Victory Photo, But Melania Is Missing

In the following Thread, Vivian stated that the only reason this news got to her father is because he is mad that he doesn't have power over someone. "You're upset because at the end of the day everyone around you knows you as a delusional and grubby little control freak who hasn't matured as a person for 38 years. However, last time I checked that's not my fucking problem," she said.

Vivian Wilson is one of six kids Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson. She legally changed her name in 2022 and sought gender-affirming care. Her billionaire father has repeatedly blamed the "woke mind virus" for her decision and said that she is "dead" to him.

Vivian, on the other hand, described her father as "cold" and "cruel". She claimed that the billionaire harassed her as a young child over her effeminate traits. "He is uncaring and narcissistic," she said.