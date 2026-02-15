'Waste Of Time': Trump On White House Dinner With 'Jerk' TV Host Bill Maher

US President Donald Trump has said that his dinner with TV host Bill Maher last year "was a total waste of time". The US President also said Maher was "no different" from fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon or Stephen Colbert, but "slightly more talented".

Trump, on Truth Social, wrote, "Sometimes in life you waste time! T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed."

Trump added Maher “came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be.”

Trump claimed that Maher was “extremely nervous” and “had ZERO confidence” when they met last year. “To soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic,'” he said.

Trump claimed that Maher told him at that time, “I've never felt like this before, I'm actually scared”.

"In one respect, it was somewhat endearing! Anyway, we had a great dinner, it was quick, easy, and he seemed to be a nice guy, and, for his first show after our dinner, he was very respectful about our meeting," he added.

It seems Trump's comment came after Maher mocked the US President on the Friday episode of the show. Maher had made fun of Trump's comment that China will take over Canada and can “terminate all ice hockey,” The Independent reported.

Meanwhile, Trump also highlighted Maher's hockey comment in his social media post. “He went on and on about the Hockey statement, like ‘What kind of a person would say such a foolish thing as this,' as though I were being serious when I said it,” Trump wrote.

He went on to say that Maher's TV ratings are "so low that nobody will learn about his various Fake News statements about me." Also, he critiqued Real Time show for devolving into the "same old story — Very boring, Anti-Trump”.

Further, he called Maher "a highly overrated lightweight" and urged fellow Republicans to stop using the TV host's name to highlight "how the Left is coming over our way".

Towards the end, Trump wrote that Maher asked him if he and his friend could visit the White House again along with the "wonderful White House Christmas Party".

"I'd much rather spend my time making America great again than wasting it on him. Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease," he concluded.