Elon Musk Disowned By Transgender Daughter: 'He's Desperate For Attention'

Vivian Jenna Wilson said she had disowned Elon Musk, not the other way around.

Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, who he had alleged was "killed" by "woke mind virus", has "disowned" him. The world's richest man had claimed in a recent interview that during the pandemic, he was tricked into signing documents for "one of his older boys" Vivian Jenna Wilson. He had even referred to gender-reassignment surgery as "child mutilation and sterilisation".

Shot back Ms Wilson, the "entire thing was made up", in a long thread on Threads, the Meta micro-blogging rival to her father-owned X.

"I disowned him, not the other way around," said the 20-year-old.

She also shared the screenshot of an online post by Musk that claimed Wilson was born "gay and slightly autistic" - which the Tesla boss said were "attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria".

"I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was "fabulous!", as well as his love of musicals & theatre. But he was not a girl," read Musk's post.

"This is entirely fake," shot back Wilson. "Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don't even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said "eh- good enough" in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fu**ing story."

Ms Wilson denied that she ever picked jackets for Musk.

"I was most certainly not calling them "fabulous" because literally what the f**k. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate... I was four," she added.

She also claimed she did not have her father by her side when she was growing up.

"This entire thing is completely made up and there's a reason for this. He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can't say that, so I've been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general," said Ms Wilson.

She also sought to clear the air over her gender.

"I'm legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don't concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously Elon can't say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he's desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him," she said.

Musk had hit the headlines earlier this month with his claim about Wilson in an interview with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson. He had also accused those involved in promoting gender-affirming care of targeting children "who are far below the age of consent."

"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," he said, claiming that the experience set him on a mission to combat what he described as the "woke mind virus".

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we're making some progress," he added.

Vivian Jenna Wilson had legally changed her name and gender at the age of 18. She had then asserted she does not wish to be related to Musk, her biological father. Her mother, Justine Wilson, had divorced Musk in 2008.