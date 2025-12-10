Imran Khan "Kept In Illegal Isolation", Says Sister Amid Protest Outside Jail

Aleema Khan, sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, alleged that he is being subjected to mistreatment in Adiala Jail, as family members and supporters gathered outside the prison to protest his condition.

Speaking outside the jail, Aleema said, "We have been coming here for the last 8 months. We come here and sit every Tuesday. We are not allowed to meet Imran Khan. They are torturing him. He has been kept in illegal isolation. They should end this torture against Imran Khan." Her remarks underscored the family's growing alarm over his treatment and restricted access.

The protest drew several PTI workers, who raised concerns about Imran Khan's health and security inside the prison, where he has been detained following convictions in multiple cases.

Strict security was deployed around Adiala Jail as authorities monitored the demonstration, reflecting heightened tensions between PTI supporters and the government over his detention conditions.

The situation escalated further as senior PTI leaders, including Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial chief Junaid Akbar Khan, joined the sit-in.

Their presence signalled the party's continued frustration after repeated attempts to meet Imran Khan were rejected by jail authorities, despite a court order permitting visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dawn reported.

Concerns intensified after a rare 20-minute meeting on December 2, when Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum was granted access nearly a month after all communication had been cut off.

She said her brother appeared physically fine but was facing "psychological torture" inside the jail.

Khanum further stated that Imran Khan blamed Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for subjecting him to "mental torture".

The Pakistan Army sharply rejected the allegation, calling the former premier mentally unstable and narcissistic.

Her comments came amid weeks of uncertainty surrounding Imran Khan's well-being and mounting demands from family and party workers for verification of his condition.

Soon after, the government barred Uzma Khanum and others from future visits, accusing them of violating prison rules.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said, "There is no room in the [prison] rules for political discussions, and it was reported that political discussions occurred, so meetings are now banned for Uzma Khan. This won't happen."

The restrictions have deepened tensions between PTI supporters and the government as concerns continue to grow over the former prime minister's treatment in custody.

