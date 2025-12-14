Nitin Nabin's Journey From Steering BJP's Chhattisgarh Win To Key Party Post

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed senior Bihar leader Nitin Nabin as its National Executive President, following his widely-acknowledged role in dismantling the Congress stronghold in Chhattisgarh and steering the BJP to a decisive return to power in the state.

Nabin was appointed BJP's state in-charge for the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections at a time when the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government was considered firmly entrenched. Most exit and opinion polls had predicted a Congress comeback. Contrary to these projections, the BJP not only defeated the Congress but returned to power with a clear majority after five years.

Party leaders and political observers say Nabin began groundwork in Chhattisgarh from the day of his appointment. He focused intensively on ticket distribution, organisational restructuring, and booth-level management. His emphasis on micro-level coordination and feedback from grassroots workers helped revive a demoralised party cadre and build momentum across the state.

Nabin was first appointed co-in-charge of Chhattisgarh BJP in 2023, when Om Mathur was the state in-charge. His elevation in responsibilities followed the BJP's improved organisational coherence and electoral performance. His role became even more prominent during preparations for the Assembly elections, where strategies such as targeted welfare outreach, including Mahatari Vandan Yojana messaging, were implemented effectively on the ground.

The BJP's victory in the 2023 Assembly elections marked a turning point. The party secured a clear majority, breaking what was seen as an impregnable Congress fortress. Impressed by the outcome, the BJP leadership reposed further trust in Nabin and named him the Chhattisgarh in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections.

In the subsequent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP delivered an emphatic performance, winning 10 out of 11 parliamentary seats in Chhattisgarh. Party sources attribute this success to strong organisational coordination, disciplined booth management, and sustained engagement with party workers and voters under Nabin's leadership.

Within the BJP, Nabin is now seen as a leader whose capabilities extend well beyond Bihar. His work in Chhattisgarh demonstrated his ability to manage complex political challenges, align organisation and strategy, and deliver results in high-stakes elections. This is believed to be a key reason behind his elevation to a national-level organisational role.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Nabin on his appointment, praising his leadership and contribution to the party's success. In a social media message, Sai said that Nabin's visionary thinking, tireless hard work, and organisational skills led to the BJP's historic victories in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, energising party workers and strengthening public trust.