Priyanka Chopra's Mother Shares A DIY <i>Besan-Haldi</i> Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Healthy skin starts with the right care, and one of the simplest ways to achieve it is by regularly applying a natural face pack. This practice helps cleanse, brighten and revitalise your skin while addressing issues like dullness, acne and uneven tone. Among the many options, DIY packs made with natural ingredients should be at the top of your list. They are gentle, effective and free from harsh chemicals.

One such celebrity-approved recipe comes from Dr Madhu Chopra, mother of actress Priyanka Chopra. She shares her DIY besan-haldi face pack recipe that Priyanka swears by.

Dr Madhu says, "I have never used a face wash or soap on my skin. Sometimes, I go for scrubs to remove dead cells from my ageing skin. I have always maintained healthy skin, free of pimples, acne or pigmentation, thanks to this ubtan. My daughter and I use the same face pack for all our skin needs." Made using turmeric and gram flour, this face pack brightens, soothes and rejuvenates your skin, giving you that radiant glow at home.

How To Make Besan-Haldi Face Pack

In a video posted on Instagram, Dr Madhu explains the step-by-step method to make the DIY face pack. She starts by adding 2 tablespoons of gram flour to a bowl. To tackle dryness, she adds some homemade cream, followed by a spoonful of fresh yoghurt.

Next comes the secret ingredient that helps prevent inflammation, infections, boils and acne – turmeric. To mix it all, Dr Madhu adds some cold milk. "This recipe is for people with dry skin because my skin is very dry. It is also very easy to make and sticks to your skin like a mask. You can wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes. The outcome will be very good. You will see a difference in your previous tired skin, and after," she says.

She also cautions against using the face pack below your eyes. "The skin below the eyes is very delicate. Don't apply, don't rub, don't do anything here," Dr Madhu adds.

Alternatives For Sensitive Skin

For those allergic to gram flour, Dr Madhu recommends wheat flour as a suitable substitute. If turmeric does not suit your skin, lemon juice is a good alternative. "While it lacks anti-septic and anti-inflammatory properties, it's packed with vitamin C," she mentions.

If dairy products like malai do not suit your skin, adding grated tomato or potato juice to the mix can work wonders. These ingredients are known for their benefits, and incorporating them can make a noticeable difference in skin texture. Dr Madhu advises using the face pack seven days a week.

Also Read | 12 Proven Ways To Reduce Facial Ageing, As Per A US Doctor