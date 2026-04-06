From 82 Kg To 70 Kg, Man Shares A No-Fuss Diet Plan That Helped Him Lose 12 Kg In 2 Months

Weight loss is often seen as a complicated process, which gets more difficult by the day due to the plethora of diet trends emerging online. At its core, however, losing weight is simply about consistency, balanced nutrition and sustainable eating habits. Following a structured daily diet can make a big difference, helping the body burn fat while maintaining energy levels.

While many people experiment with different meal plans, some find success by keeping things simple and repetitive. One such example is a man who claims to have lost 12 kg in just two months by sticking to the same four meals every day.

In a post shared on Instagram, Eshaan Karde revealed the diet plan that helped him go from 82 kg to 70 kg in two months. He wrote, “I followed this diet with 80–90% consistency and on busy days, I swapped lunch with protein-rich chicken wraps/rice bowls. No cheat meals, no sugar, no chips, no biscuits."

Breakfast

Eshaan started his day with a protein-packed breakfast consisting of protein oats, 150 ml milk and 1 scoop of whey protein. He broke down the nutritional content of his meal, which comes to a total of 35 g protein, 35 g carbs and 8 g fat. Protein and fibre are known to keep hunger at bay and prevent mid-day energy slumps.

Lunch

Eshaan stuck to a mix of protein and carbs while slightly increasing the fat content. His meal consisted of 200 g chicken breast or paneer, 2 rotis, light gravy and salad. This meal provided 50 g protein, 45–50 g carbs and 10–12 g fat.

Evening Snacks

He ate a fruit, a handful of dry fruits and 5 egg whites in the evening. This combination provided 22–24 g protein, 25 g carbs and 8 g fat.

Dinner

For the last meal of the day, Eshaan kept things light. He had either 200 g of chicken or a paneer salad, providing 45 g protein, 5 g carbs and 8 g fat.

Eshaan's journey shows that weight loss doesn't always require complicated diets or extreme measures. Sometimes, sticking to a simple routine can deliver effective results.

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