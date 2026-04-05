Fitness Trainer Shares Her 90-Year-Old Grandpa's Workout Routine, Internet Calls Him "Inspiration"

You might be in your 20s, 30s, or even 40s, making excuses for not working out, but when you see a 90-year-old man determined to stay fit, it kind of puts things into perspective. In an era where young people are busy doomscrolling and straining their necks, senior citizens are hitting the gym and shaming you (rightly so) for your sedentary lifestyle.

Jennifer Martin, a personal fitness trainer, recently took to Instagram to share how her 90-year-old grandpa has a workout routine that keeps him fit at an age when many people struggle even to get out of bed. She lovingly calls him "Poppy" and has shared a few videos showing how her grandfather works out.

Workout Routine Of A 90-Year-Old Man

In January 2026, she took to Instagram to share a video in which she mentioned that her grandfather's independence at the age of 90 is not just sheer luck but hard work. The caption read, "This is my grandpa at 90! He strength trains three times a week so he can keep living independently... ageing isn't the problem. Losing strength is. Muscle is the key to longevity + my grandpa is proof. It's years of consistency... you'd never know this man is 90!!!"

Despite his age, Jennifer's poppy maintains his fitness routine that can give any young person a run for their money. According to the fitness trainer, he "still drives" and "lives alone". She added, "Most days, he goes to the gym by himself (3 days a week)."

Another video featuring him shows how he practices pulling exercises, runs on a treadmill, enjoys climbing workouts, and strength trains using machines and dumbbells. His fitness routine is not only about longevity, but it has also helped him recover from a hip replacement surgery.

According to the fitness coach, he recovered more quickly than many other patients do because he was physically active and working out before the surgery.

Social Media Reactions

Replying to one of the videos, a social media user applauded the 90-year-old man for his determination. The user wrote, "That is awesome."

Another wrote, "Inspiring," while thanking the fitness trainer for sharing his videos.

"My mom lived alone until her last day at 91. She moved every day, used weights at home, and did the stairs. I learned the importance of movement from her, and continue that learning with you," wrote the third.

"This is AMAZING! I love your workouts. I'm 63, and they have me moving and building muscle again. Thank you!!!" a fourth user wrote, appreciating the man.

If you're reading this, it's your sign to move more and stop making excuses.

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