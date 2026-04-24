Namita Thapar's 11-Month Fight With Frozen Shoulder Cost Her 'Gym, Yoga, Headstand'

Indian entrepreneur Namita Thapar recently opened up about her ongoing battle with Frozen Shoulder. The Shark Tank India judge revealed that she has been dealing with the painful condition for the past 11 months. Sharing her journey, Namita spoke about the initial months when the pain forced her to give up most physical activities. However, she made a return to fitness through gym workouts, yoga, and dance.

In a post shared on X, Namita Thapar wrote, "My frozen shoulder has been so painful for the last 11 months. First seven months, I gave up everything. But then I restarted my gym, yoga, and dance, as staying active, especially during perimenopause, is important. Last headstand pic of mine was July 2025."

She added, "I have been really struggling with my yoga, but my teacher, Supriya, who is a medical yoga expert from the Iyengar Institute, uses props to help me. It's been a slow, frustrating, and painful journey. I don't know when I will do a headstand again so effortlessly like before. Soon I hope because I'm a warrior who refuses to give up & refuses to shut up."

My frozen shoulder has been so painful last 11 months. First 7 months, I gave up everything. But then I restarted my gym, yoga, dance as staying active esp in perimenopause is important. Last headstand pic of mine was July 2025. I have been really struggling w my yoga but my… pic.twitter.com/kxCB3w4KYH — Namita (@namitathapar) April 24, 2026

What Is Frozen Shoulder

According to the Cleveland Clinic, frozen shoulder, medically known as adhesive capsulitis, is a condition characterised by stiffness and pain in the shoulder joint. It occurs when the connective tissue surrounding the joint thickens and tightens around the shoulder joint, restricting its movement. The condition typically develops slowly and progresses through three distinct stages - freezing stage (six weeks to nine months), frozen stage (two to six months), and thawing stage (six months to two years).

While the exact cause is often unknown, several factors can increase the risk of developing a frozen shoulder. Keeping the shoulder still for a long time due to a broken arm, stroke, or recovery from surgery can cause the condition. People with diabetes, thyroid disorders, cardiovascular disease, or Parkinson's disease are also at higher risk. It most commonly affects adults between 40 and 60 years old and is more prevalent in women.

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