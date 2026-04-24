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Namita Thapar's 11-Month Fight With Frozen Shoulder Cost Her 'Gym, Yoga, Headstand'

Namita Thapar shared that she has been in pain for the past 11 months due to a frozen shoulder and gave up everything during the first seven months

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Namita Thapar's 11-Month Fight With Frozen Shoulder Cost Her 'Gym, Yoga, Headstand'
Namita Thapar's recovery from a frozen shoulder has been both painful and frustrating.
Namita Thapar/ Instagram
  • Namita Thapar has battled frozen shoulder pain for the past 11 months
  • She paused physical activities for seven months due to severe pain
  • Namita resumed gym, yoga, and dance to stay active during perimenopause
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Indian entrepreneur Namita Thapar recently opened up about her ongoing battle with Frozen Shoulder. The Shark Tank India judge revealed that she has been dealing with the painful condition for the past 11 months. Sharing her journey, Namita spoke about the initial months when the pain forced her to give up most physical activities. However, she made a return to fitness through gym workouts, yoga, and dance. 

In a post shared on X, Namita Thapar wrote, "My frozen shoulder has been so painful for the last 11 months. First seven months, I gave up everything. But then I restarted my gym, yoga, and dance, as staying active, especially during perimenopause, is important. Last headstand pic of mine was July 2025." 

She added, "I have been really struggling with my yoga, but my teacher, Supriya, who is a medical yoga expert from the Iyengar Institute, uses props to help me. It's been a slow, frustrating, and painful journey. I don't know when I will do a headstand again so effortlessly like before. Soon I hope because I'm a warrior who refuses to give up & refuses to shut up." 

What Is Frozen Shoulder

According to the Cleveland Clinic, frozen shoulder, medically known as adhesive capsulitis, is a condition characterised by stiffness and pain in the shoulder joint. It occurs when the connective tissue surrounding the joint thickens and tightens around the shoulder joint, restricting its movement. The condition typically develops slowly and progresses through three distinct stages - freezing stage (six weeks to nine months), frozen stage (two to six months), and thawing stage (six months to two years). 

While the exact cause is often unknown, several factors can increase the risk of developing a frozen shoulder. Keeping the shoulder still for a long time due to a broken arm, stroke, or recovery from surgery can cause the condition. People with diabetes, thyroid disorders, cardiovascular disease, or Parkinson's disease are also at higher risk. It most commonly affects adults between 40 and 60 years old and is more prevalent in women.

Also Read | How This Pune-Based Doctor Lost 12 Kg In 3 Months Without Exercise

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