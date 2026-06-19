Anne Hathaway Is Expecting Baby Number Three With Husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway is beaming with happiness as she awaits the arrival of her little bundle of joy. Yes, you read that right. The Devil Wears Prada star is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

On Friday, she dropped a clip of herself on Instagram to announce the happy news of her pregnancy.

In a clip, the Oscar winner walks into the frame and stands by a fireplace wearing an all-white dress. She poses for the camera resting her arms on the belly, before uncrossing them to reveal a baby bump.

Overwhelmed with joy, Anne hugs her stomach, smiles, and walks off camera.

“x Baby, I'm yours x,” she captioned the clip that featured the song “Baby, I'm Yours” by Barbara Lewis.

Anne Hathaway And Adam Shulman's Married Life

Hathaway has been happily married to businessman Adam Shulman since 2012. The couple are already blessed with two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

They welcomed their first son in 2016, followed by their second child in 2019.

The Oscar-winning actor has kept her sons out of the spotlight. In an interview with PORTER magazine, she previously explained that “it's something I feel is not just essential for my health. I'm on a team, it's my family, and it's not just about me,” she said.

Anne Hathway's Pregnancy Struggles

Before embracing motherhood, Hathaway struggled with infertility.

“It's not for a movie... All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” she wrote on Instagram when she revealed her second pregnancy.

Back in 2024, years before the births of her two sons, Anne disclosed that she had become pregnant for the first time in 2015 but suffered miscarriage while she was performing in the off-Broadway play Grounded.

“The first time [being pregnant] didn't work out for me,” she shared during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, before recalling how her character had to “give birth onstage every night as part of the play.”

“It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise,” she explained.

“So, when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it, where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone, I wanted to let my sisters know: ‘You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I've been you.' It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong,” Hathaway added.