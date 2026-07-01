Anne Hathaway Flaunts Baby Bump In Bright Red Ensemble For The Odyssey Press Tour

Anne Hathaway made a striking appearance on the first day of press for The Odyssey. The actress turned heads in a vibrant red ensemble, stepping out in New York City to do promo for the Christopher Nolan film. She showed off her fashion sense in a look that put her baby bump on full display. Anne is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

The Devil Wears Prada star wore a cherry red jumpsuit by Ashlyn New York. The ensemble featured a long-sleeved red peplum top with matching pants and red stilettos. She accessorised the look with a simple gold necklace, rings and dark sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy via an Instagram post on June 19. In the shared clip, the actress walked into frame and posed by a fireplace in an all-white dress. She rested her arms on her stomach for the camera, then uncrossed them to reveal a baby bump. Overcome with joy, Anne hugged her stomach, smiled and walked off camera.

She captioned the clip “x Baby, I'm yours x,” set to Barbara Lewis's song Baby, I'm Yours. Read the full story here.

Anne has been married to businessman Adam Shulman since 2012. The couple share two sons, Jonathan and Jack. They welcomed their first son in 2016 and their second in 2019.

The Oscar winner keeps her children out of the spotlight. Speaking to PORTER magazine, she explained: “It's something I feel is not just essential for my health. I'm on a team, it's my family, and it's not just about me.”

On the work front, Anne Hathaway will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. She plays Penelope, wife of Matt Damon's Odysseus and the mother of Tom Holland's Telemachus. The film also features Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o and Robert Pattinson in key roles.

The Odyssey releases in theatres worldwide on July 17.