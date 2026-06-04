Planning To Modify Your Car? These Changes Are Illegal, Will Invite A Challan

Car modification has become one of the biggest trends among car owners in India. From modified cars with loud exhausts to cars fitted with fancy number plates and dark window tints, car modification is now common across almost every segment. However, not every car modification is legal. In fact, some of the most popular car modifications seen on Indian roads can attract a traffic challan. Many car owners spend thousands of rupees modifying their cars without realising that certain modifications violate traffic rules. If you are planning a car modification project or already own a modified car, it is important to know which modifications can get you into trouble.

Modified Exhaust Systems

Exhaust modification is especially popular among enthusiasts looking to give their cars a sportier sound. While a modified exhaust may enhance the driving experience, illegal exhaust modifications that exceed noise limits can invite a challan. Many modified cars on Indian roads have been penalised for this reason.

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Fancy Number Plates

Number plate modification is another trend that has become popular among car owners. Many modified cars feature custom fonts, coloured backgrounds, or designer registration plates. However, such car modifications do not comply with government regulations and can attract penalties.

Loud And Aftermarket Horns

A loud horn is among the most common car modifications in India. Many modified cars use pressure horns, air horns, or musical horns to stand out on the road. However, this type of car modification is illegal and can result in a challan. If your modified car exceeds permissible noise limits, authorities can take action against the vehicle.

Window Tints And Sun Films

Window tinting is one of the most widespread car modifications in the country. Many car owners choose this modification for privacy and heat protection. However, this car modification remains illegal in many cases and can lead to fines if your modified car is stopped during a traffic inspection.

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Bull Bars And Crash Guards

SUV owners often opt for this car modification to make their cars look tougher. However, modified cars fitted with bull bars and crash guards do not comply with safety regulations. This modification can increase accident risks and is prohibited on public roads.