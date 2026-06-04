Tata Safari EV Spied Testing In India: Here's What To Expect From Upcoming XEV 9S Rival

Tata's electric SUV lineup is set to grow further as the Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. Expected to arrive around the festive season this year, the Tata Safari EV will become the brand's first three-row electric SUV and is likely to take on the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S in the premium electric SUV segment.

Tata Safari EV Testing Begins On Indian Roads

Fresh spy shots reveal that the Tata Safari EV has entered the road-testing phase ahead of its official launch. While the test mule was heavily camouflaged, its overall silhouette remains similar to the ICE-powered Safari. However, a closer look reveals several EV-specific elements that distinguish the Tata Safari EV from its diesel sibling.

One notable addition is the presence of side steps, a feature not currently available on the standard Safari. The electric SUV was also seen without a visible exhaust setup, further confirming its EV identity.

Tata Safari EV Spy Shot

Photo Credit: car_pantrr/ YouTube

Design Changes Expected For Tata Safari EV

Although the camouflage hides most details, the Tata Safari EV is expected to receive styling updates similar to the recently launched Harrier EV. Buyers can expect a closed-off front grille, redesigned bumpers, new aerodynamic alloy wheels, and exclusive EV badging.

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The Tata Safari EV is likely to retain the bold road presence of the standard Safari while adding a more futuristic appearance. Dimensionally, the electric SUV is expected to remain almost identical to the ICE model, ensuring generous cabin and luggage space.

Tata Safari ICE

Tata Safari EV: Cabin & Features Expected

Inside, the Tata Safari EV could borrow several features from the Harrier EV. The SUV is expected to get Tata's TiDAL (Tata Intelligent Digital Architecture Layer) software platform, enabling advanced connected-car functions and over-the-air updates.

Other expected features include a large touchscreen infotainment system, premium JBL audio setup with Dolby Atmos, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging, auto park assist, summon mode, 540-degree camera system, and advanced ADAS technologies.

Tata Safari EV: Battery, Range, And Performance Expected

The Tata Safari EV is expected to share its powertrain options with the Harrier EV. Reports suggest that Tata could offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs. Rear-wheel-drive versions may produce around 235 hp, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant could generate up to 390 hp and 504 Nm of torque.

In terms of range, the Tata Safari EV could deliver approximately 500 km on a single charge in lower variants, while higher-spec versions may offer a claimed range of up to 600 km.

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Tata Safari EV: Launch Timeline And Rivals

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Tata Safari EV during the festive season of 2026. Positioned above the Harrier EV, the Tata Safari EV will likely become the brand's flagship electric SUV and could be priced from around Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the Tata Safari EV will directly rival the Mahindra XEV 9S and strengthen Tata's presence in India's growing premium EV market.