Car Enthusiasts Seek Action On Kerala Leader's Vehicle Modification Legalisation Promise

Car enthusiasts in Kerala are demanding action on the United Democratic Front (UDF) leader's promise for the legalisation of car modifications. The car community is urging clearer, concrete plans from the political leadership after UDF promised to legalise "safe" vehicle modifications if voted to power. The pitch, made by UDF leader VD Satheesan, has sparked visible interest among auto tuning communities, many of whom say they have long faced penalties for even minor aesthetic changes.

Enthusiasts' expectations

Across social media platforms and local car community groups, owners and modifiers have welcomed the idea of a regulated framework that allows non-hazardous tweaks, such as exterior styling, tasteful lighting, and performance upgrades that meet safety norms. Many argue that currently "safe" modifications are treated the same as unsafe alterations, leading to detentions, fines, and repeated documentation hassles under the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). Enthusiasts now want the promise to translate into a transparent, guideline-based system, rather than a blanket deregulation of all modifications.

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Policy and safety concerns

The UDF's election manifesto linked proposal specifies that only safe modifications, those that do not compromise road safety, noise, or pollution standards, would be allowed. It is to be noted that the critics have cautioned that any relaxation must align with existing provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, which already restricts structural and technical alterations without prior approval. Some enthusiasts have also asked the state to clarify aspects such as permissible engine tunes, lighting, suspension changes, and sound-level limits, so modifiers can work within a clear legal boundary.

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Car Modification In India

Section 52 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act (1988) forbids modifications to vehicles. However, Entry 35 of the Concurrent List in the Indian Constitution permits state governments to revise motor vehicle regulations. Concurrently, Article 254(1) indicates that if there is a disagreement between central and state legislation, the central law takes precedence.