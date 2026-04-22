In Contest For Kerala Top Post, A New Frontrunner In Congress

As the political battle over government formation continues in Tamil Nadu continues to grab eyeballs, another southern state is witnessing intense political activity over leadership selection. With the Congress-led UDF securing a massive mandate, hectic discussions are in progress both in Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi over who will become the next Chief Minister.

Multiple names are emerging as frontrunners for the top post, with senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal being seen as one of the strongest contenders. Venugopal, who was holding meetings in Kerala, returned today and met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Party workers have openly projected Venugopal as the "real architect" of the UDF's massive victory. Posters and banners portraying him as the "Nayakan" were displayed outside the Congress office, Youth Congress office and Kerala House. Supporters raised slogans demanding that Venugopal be made the next Chief Minister.

The Alappuzha MP has made a strong pitch for the role, highlighting his contribution in strategizing and coordinating the campaign. But he said the party high command will evaluate leadership capability, administrative experience and the views of MLAs before taking a final call.

Another major contender is VD Satheesan, who led the Congress campaign in Kerala and played a key role in the election.

Satheesan, though, has landed in controversy over his recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While defending his own leadership credentials, Satheesan had said that when PM Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had limited administrative experience and was primarily known as a party organiser. He argued that vision, planning, execution and leadership mattered more than seniority or long administrative experience.

The remarks triggered criticism from sections within and outside the Congress, with some accusing him of indirectly praising PM Modi at a time the Congress continues its political battle against the BJP.

Supporters of Satheesan, however, defended the statement, saying the comparison was purely about leadership style and political management, not ideology.

Political observers believe the controversy could become sensitive in Kerala's political landscape, where ideological positioning remains extremely important. Satheesan's camp maintains that his leadership during the party's opposition years and his role in delivering the UDF victory make him a natural choice for the Chief Minister's post.

Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also actively in the race. Chennithala recently travelled to Delhi and met Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge amid the ongoing consultations.

Though the visit was officially linked to organisational work in Maharashtra, party sources indicated that Chennithala also conveyed his interest in the Chief Minister's position.

Supporters of Satheesan, meanwhile, have intensified lobbying, with coordinated messages and representations being sent to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media after his meetings in Delhi, Chennithala maintained that his visit was focused on Maharashtra-related organisational work. Asked about the outcome of the meeting, Chennithala simply responded, "I am happy".