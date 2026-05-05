From Beaten Protester To People's Voice: Kerala Youth Congress Leader Wins

Not long ago, he was a bloodied face on Kerala's streets, an image that sparked outrage during the Nava Kerala Yatra of Pinarayi Vijayan. On Monday, A.D. Thomas walks into the Assembly as Alappuzha's new MLA, carrying with him a story that blends grit, memory and a measure of justice.

The 30-year-old Congress candidate defeated sitting MLA P.P. Chitharanjan by 21,015 votes, breaching a Left bastion and turning a personal ordeal into a powerful political statement.

For many in Alappuzha, Thomas's victory is not just electoral, it is deeply human.

Born to Dominic Jackson and Akkamma in Mararikulam North, Thomas grew up in a modest, leaky house roofed with tiles and asbestos sheets.

His father sold fish to educate his children.

Young Thomas often joined him at sea in a small country boat.

Those early mornings, battling waves and uncertainty, shaped his understanding of hardship long before politics did. "He has seen life the hard way," Dominic said, pride softening his voice.

"I feared he might end up like me. Now he is going to lead people."

Thomas found his calling early in student politics, emerging as a familiar face in protests — from agitations against exam paper leaks to campaigns over Plus One seat shortages.

His activism came at a cost: 18 cases, all linked to protests.

But it was the assault during the Nava Kerala Yatra, when he was beaten for showing a black flag, that etched his name into public memory.

When the Congress fielded him, it was seen as a nod to that resilience.

The electorate responded decisively. Thomas polled 81,065 votes, a mandate that many read as both endorsement and rebuke.

As he steps into the Assembly, the journey from a storm-battered boat to the state's corridors of power feels almost cinematic.

Yet, for Alappuzha's coastal communities, it is something simpler and rarer — one of their own rising, unbroken, to speak in their name.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)