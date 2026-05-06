Opinion | The Dam Breaks: Kerala Didn't Reject The Left, It Rejected What It Had Turned Into

There are election results that change governments, and there are verdicts that discipline political cultures. Kerala 2026 belongs to the second category.

On the surface, the message is simple: the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has returned to power after a decade, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has been thrown out, and the BJP has made a small but symbolically important advance.

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The Election Commission's current figures show the Congress winning 63 seats, the CPI(M) 26, the IUML 22, the CPI eight, the Kerala Congress seven and the BJP three in the 140-member assembly; alliance-wise, the UDF has won 102 seats and the LDF 35.

But Kerala rarely speaks in one register. This verdict is not merely an anti-incumbency wave, though anti-incumbency was undoubtedly its strongest current. It is also a moral correction issued by a politically literate electorate against the tone of power. The Left did not lose simply because voters stopped believing in welfare, social justice, secularism, or the larger grammar of the Kerala model. It lost because too many people, including sections of its own ecosystem, appeared to believe that the Left in office had drifted from the Left as an ethical idea.

The charge from within the anti-LDF space was not that Kerala wanted less Left, but that it wanted a humbler, more inclusive, more humane Left. That is why the description of the verdict as a victory for a "Nehruvian Left" is more than just clever phrase-making. It captures the paradox of this election: the Congress has won by occupying, in sentiment if not in party structure, the moral space that the Left vacated.

The scale of the UDF victory makes another uncomfortable truth difficult to ignore. Without leakage from within the Left's social and organisational base, 102 seats would have been almost impossible. This was not simply a Congress mobilisation from outside the fortress; it was also a revolt from within the walls. The Left rank and file, its fellow-travellers, its disappointed voters, and its local rebels together helped convert resentment into a verdict. Reports of the CPI(M) rebels damaging the party in bastions, including G Sudhakaran's UDF-backed independent victory in Ambalappuzha, point to a deeper breakdown rather than just ordinary electoral fatigue.

When The Left Lost Distinction

The Left's gravest wound in Kerala was not numerical. It was ideological. For decades, the CPI(M)-led formation could claim, whatever its administrative flaws, a clear distinction from the BJP's politics. This time, that distinction was blurred in the public imagination. The LDF was unable to effectively counter the perception that it had played a soft-Hindutva card to arrest a possible drift of Hindu voters towards the BJP. Worse, it was accused by critics of enabling or failing to distance itself adequately from communally loaded and Islamophobic voices. In a state where political nuance matters, that was a devastating failure.

The danger of such blurring is obvious. If the Left is seen to be flirting with majoritarian anxieties, if it is accused of offering a softer version of what the BJP already offers in full ideological force, why should voters looking for that politics not choose the original? Kerala has not become a BJP state, but the BJP's three-seat breakthrough is not a footnote. It has won Nemom and Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram and Chathannoor in Kollam, giving it its best Assembly tally in the state.

What makes this more significant is geography. The BJP's gains have come from south Kerala, where the Left has traditionally had influence and where the Congress has not always been structurally dominant. This means the old assumption may need revision. The BJP was once expected to first weaken the Congress in Kerala and then confront the Left. The emerging contest may be different: the BJP could increasingly compete with the Left for opposition space in pockets where anti-Congress sentiment survives, but anti-Left confidence has collapsed. That is bad news for the CPI(M), because a party can recover from defeat; it is harder to recover from losing the ideological terms on which it is opposed.

The UDF's Quiet Social Architecture

The UDF's victory was not built on noise alone. It was built through a quiet, patient, open-door architecture that allowed a wide range of political energies to enter its fold: minorities who felt anxious, Christians who had drifted away in the previous assembly election, Muslims who consolidated sharply, Left rebels who needed a platform, and civil society voices uncomfortable with the arrogance of the regime.

This openness had risks. At one stage, critics tried to portray the Congress's broad tent as an excuse to accommodate hardline Islamist opinion. But the party did not lose its nerve. It stayed the course, and the Left's own inability to fully reject tactical support from Islamist quarters weakened its ability to attack the Congress on that front. The result was a consolidation that had both social and psychological depth. The IUML's performance reflects this clearly: it won 22 of the 27 seats it contested, its best-ever assembly performance, and reinforced its position as the UDF's indispensable second pillar.\

Minority consolidation appears to have been decisive. Reports indicate that the UDF won overwhelmingly in constituencies with substantial Muslim populations, while Christian voters who had moved away from the Congress in the previous assembly election returned in significant measure. The BJP's outreach to Christians, including the Prime Minister's efforts, did not translate into a larger breakthrough, partly because concerns over attacks on Christians in north India and anxieties around central regulation of foreign donations appear to have limited that drift.

UDF Banked On Networks

This is where the "Kerala model" of organisation becomes important. The UDF did not merely campaign; it reassembled a social coalition. It understood that Kerala is not won only by slogans from the stage, but by networks: parish conversations, local caste anxieties, minority institutions, alumni circuits, union memories, district-level faction management, and the quiet persuasion of those who may not formally cross over but can influence neighbourhood opinion. Almost unnoticed, the Congress-led front built a receiving station for every kind of disaffection. That is why this election looks less like a sudden wave and more like a dam breaking after years of pressure.

Can Congress Survive This Victory?

If the verdict was Kerala's correction of the Left, the choice of Chief Minister will be the Congress's test of itself. Rahul Gandhi, in particular, must understand that the mandate cannot be squandered through ambiguity, court politics, or a Karnataka-style rotational arrangement that turns governance into a waiting room. Kerala has given the Congress clarity. The Congress must now return the favour.

Three names dominate the race: VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal. These three senior leaders are the principal contenders, with Satheesan enjoying strong public perception after leading the UDF's fight for five years, Chennithala remaining a formidable senior figure, and Venugopal's entry adding complexity because of his proximity to the high command and organisational clout. But here is the complication, in a nutshell: UDF allies are pushing for Ramesh Chennithala or VD Satheesan for the Chief Minister's post, while the AICC and the central party leadership seem to be batting for KC Venugopal. Meanwhile, the AICC in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, is cautious and wants Rahul to play by the ear - that is, respect the MLAs opinions before taking a call.

Chennithala is the candidate with experience. He has administrative familiarity, seniority, and the ability to carry people with him - no small virtue in a coalition where the IUML, with 22 seats, must be treated with respect and given meaningful partnership. If the Congress high command wants a safe, middle path, Chennithala offers stability. His limitation is that the verdict's emotional energy does not naturally gather around him. He can run a government; the question is whether he embodies this particular mandate.

Venugopal, The Rahul Point-Man

Venugopal is the candidate of organisation and proximity. He is close to Rahul Gandhi, has deep experience in the Congress's national machinery, and is believed to enjoy considerable support among MLAs. But precisely because he is a Delhi-centred figure, choosing him would invite the charge that the high command has parachuted one of its own over those who fought Kerala's street-by-street battle. There is also an internal contradiction: if there is pressure to move him out of his AICC organisational role because of the Congress's national failures, elevating him to Kerala's chief ministership would look less like accountability and more like rehabilitation. More concerningly, AICC insiders suggest that if Venugopal is made Chief Minister, both Satheesan and Chennithala may decline to serve as ministers under him - a scenario that would make the new government look divided before it has even taken office.

Satheesan, Who Has The Mandate

Satheesan is the candidate of the mandate. He made the bold, even reckless, declaration that he would quit politics and go into exile if the UDF did not cross 100 seats. The UDF has won 102. That pledge gave a demoralised party something rare: a leader willing to stake himself on victory. Yet, Satheesan's case is not without complications. The qualities that make a powerful Opposition leader - aggression, impatience with compromise, a certain sharpness of style - can become difficult traits in a Chief Minister who must manage a coalition, a bureaucracy, a depleted treasury, and competing caste-community expectations. There is already an argument that his focus and combativeness may be needed in a key ministry, especially finance, given the fiscal stress the new government inherits. But that would be a strange reading of the mandate. If he was the public face of the recovery, denying him the top job may make the Congress look frightened of its own verdict.

The Task Before Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi must, therefore, do three things. First, he must order a real headcount among Congress legislators, not a choreographed consultation. Second, he must speak to allies, especially the IUML, with seriousness rather than ceremony. Third, he must avoid the temptation of a compromise formula that postpones the fight instead of settling it. Kerala has just punished a government for arrogance. The Congress must not begin by displaying its own.

The cleanest political choice is Satheesan as Chief Minister, Chennithala as the stabilising senior partner in government, and Venugopal retained for national organisation rather than shifted to Thiruvananthapuram. That arrangement honours the mandate, respects experience, and avoids making Kerala look like a parking slot for Delhi power. The UDF has won because it opened its doors wide. It will govern well only if it now opens its decision-making honestly. The verdict has ended the Left's decade. The Chief Ministerial choice will decide whether the Congress's new decade begins with authority or anxiety.

(Rasheed Kidwai is an author, columnist and conversation curator)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author