Congress Leader Slammed Over Video Of Him Trying To Hug Kerala Woman MLA

Congress leader Cherian Philip has come under severe criticism on social media after people pointed out what they called the Kerala leader's inappropriate behaviour while greeting Bindu Krishna, the newly elected MLA from Kerala's Kollam.

A video of Philip welcoming Krishna at the Congress headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram is being shared widely by social media users and political leaders cutting across party lines, many of whom pointed out what Philip did even after seeing what they called Krishna's apparent reluctance and discomfort.

The criticism against Philip centred around respecting boundaries, showing respect to women and maintaining decency in public. Many demanded action against Philip.

"What this guy is doing, is he really sick? The lady is Keralam's Congress leader Smt. Bindhu Krishna, who won the Assembly election in Kollam. Other Congress leaders are also visible in the situation," Akhil B Nair, an X user, said.

Sameer, a medical professional, slammed the Congress over "its anti-women culture."

"Congerss anti-women culture on full display here as senior Congress leader Cherian Philip tried to forcibly hug Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna. Will Priyanka Gandhi take action? Now you see why Congress opposes Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Kuch bologe (will you say something), Supriya Shrinate?" Sameer said in a post on X.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat, in a swipe at Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, asked whether she would like to say something on the matter.

"Senior Congress leader Cherian Philip tried to forcibly hug Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna. Want to say something about this shameless behaviour?" Sehrawat said.

Sr CONg leader Cherian Philip tried to forcibly hug Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna



कुछ कहना है इस बेशर्मी पर @SupriyaShrinate ? pic.twitter.com/5WWWa5GyUQ — Ajay Sehrawat (@IamAjaySehrawat) May 7, 2026

Philip or Krishna has not given any statement on the matter.

Krishna won from Kollam by 16,830 votes. The new Kerala assembly will have 11 women MLAs, one less than the previous house. The CPI(M) will have only one woman MLA, OS Ambika, who won from Attingal. CPI, an LDF ally, will have one woman MLA compared to two in the previous assembly, with Geetha Gopi winning from Nattika by 7,093 votes.

The Congress, which swept the election, accounts for the highest number of women MLAs in the new assembly.