Car Maintenance Tips That Can Improve Fuel Efficiency: Easy Steps

Easy car maintenance for better fuel efficiency is a topic of frequent discussions among new car owners. Furthermore, fuel-efficiency remains key concern for owners in India, especially amid ongoing global tensions and an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb fuel use. While driving habits play an important role, regular car maintenance can significantly impact mileage. Simple and consistent upkeep not only improves fuel economy but also enhances overall vehicle performance and longevity.

Here are a few tips you can follow to improve fuel efficiency.

Maintain Correct Tyre Pressure

One of the most overlooked factors affecting fuel efficiency is tyre pressure. Under-inflated tyres increase rolling resistance, forcing the engine to work harder and consume more fuel. It is recommended to check tyre pressure at least once every two weeks and ensure it matches the manufacturer's specifications. Properly inflated tyres can result in improved fuel efficiency.

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Regular Engine Servicing

A well-maintained engine operates more efficiently and consumes less fuel. Periodic servicing, including oil changes, air filter replacement, and spark plug inspection, ensures optimal combustion. Dirty engine oil or clogged filters can reduce engine efficiency, leading to higher fuel consumption. Following the service schedule mentioned in the owner's manual is essential.

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Keep Air Filters Clean

Air filters play a crucial role in maintaining the correct air-fuel mixture. A clogged air filter restricts airflow to the engine, making it less efficient. Replacing or cleaning the air filter at regular intervals can improve mileage and engine performance, especially in dusty Indian driving conditions.

Use the Right Engine Oil

Using the manufacturer-recommended engine oil helps reduce friction within the engine. High-quality, low-viscosity oils allow smoother engine operation, improving fuel economy. Choosing the correct grade of oil is particularly important in modern vehicles with tighter engine tolerances.

Monitor Wheel Alignment

Incorrect wheel alignment can lead to uneven tyre wear and increased drag, negatively affecting fuel efficiency. If the vehicle tends to pull to one side or if tyres wear unevenly, it is advisable to get the alignment checked. Proper alignment ensures smoother driving and better mileage.

Avoid Neglecting Minor Repairs

Ignoring small issues such as faulty oxygen sensors or worn-out components can gradually impact fuel efficiency. Timely repairs not only prevent larger mechanical problems but also help maintain consistent mileage.