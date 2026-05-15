Delhi Gets Its First Hydrogen Bus: Better Alternative Than CNG?

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has begun operating the first hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in the Centra Vista area, with services starting on 15 May. The announcement from the organisation comes following an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb fuel consumption amid rising global tension.

The shuttle services will provide last-mile connectivity between Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations and offer a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The bus has been provided to DMRC by IOCL and is a product of Tata Motors. It was delivered to the oil company in 2023 as part of a fleet of buses to be assessed as a potential mass-transport solution.

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DMRC's Hydrogen-Powered Bus

The hydrogen-powered bus, now operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, uses hydrogen-powered PEM fuel cell technology. It features a 350-bar hydrogen storage system and a 70 kW fuel cell stack, providing it with the necessary power. The list of safety features on the bus includes an electronic braking system and stability control, an intelligent transport system, and a new-generation telematics for efficient maintenance. With all of this, it is capable of seating 35 passengers with a length of 12 meters.

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Landmarks Covered By Shuttle Buses

Buses will operate in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions, covering the following important government offices and landmarks:

Kartavya Bhawan

Vigyan Bhawan

Nirman Bhawan

Akbar Road

Baroda House

National Stadium

National Gallery of Modern Arts

India Gate

Seva Teerth Metro Station

Is it a Better Alternative Than CNG?

While hydrogen-powered buses offer a major environmental benefit over CNG by eliminating tailpipe emissions, they are not yet the most practical option for large-scale urban deployment. Their high infrastructure needs, fuel supply complexity, and limited operating base mean CNG remains the most feasible everyday solution for city fleets. For Delhi, the hydrogen shuttle is best seen as an important test case for cleaner public transport rather than an immediate alternative to CNG.