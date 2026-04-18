Mahindra Thar Replaced By BE 6 EV In Punjabi Song - New Trend Incoming?

Punjabi pop culture is once again intersecting with automotive branding, as the Mahindra Thar-centric or tractor image gives way to a new electric-vehicle-driven narrative featuring Mahindra BE 6 in the latest Punjabi song, BE by Dilpreet Dhillon. Released in April 2026, the track and its music video prominently feature the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, replacing the conventional tractor and rural-themed vehicles that have long anchored many Punjabi tracks, suggesting a subtle but visible shift in how mobility is glamorised in the regional music scene.

From tractors to EVs in Punjabi music

For years, Punjabi songs paired Mahindra Thar-branded imagery or farm-oriented visuals with robust tractors to project rural pride and rugged masculinity. Recent content, however, shows the BE 6 being treated almost like a lead character, with high-definition shots of its futuristic design, animated graphics, and city-driving backdrops. Lyrics and visuals frame the vehicle as a symbol of modernity, urban lifestyle, and aspirational electric mobility rather than agricultural utility.

Why the BE 6 is being showcased

The BE 6 is positioned as Mahindra's upmarket electric-origin SUV, with an introductory price band starting around Rs18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to roughly Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the battery pack and variant.

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The 79 kWh advanced LFP-type pack is marketed to deliver 683 km of claimed range, while the 59 kWh pack offers a certified range of about 557 km under MIDC cycles, making it relevant for long-haul drives and extended city use. That combination of performance, range, and design clearly appeals to the same audience that earlier gravitated toward Thar-centric songs.

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Is this a new trend?

The overt integration of the BE 6 into a mainstream Punjabi single, complete with branded visuals and a high-energy anthem, indicates that automakers are now targeting the same youth-centric, aspirational audience that Bollywood and Punjabi music have long shaped. If such collaborations continue, the tractor-heavy imagery may gradually be supplemented or even replaced by electric-SUV-driven sequences, reflecting a broader cultural pivot toward sustainability and tech-centric lifestyle glam.

At this stage, the shift should be read as a nascent trend rather than a completed transformation, but the BE-driven single certainly signals that Mahindra's BE 6 has secured a place in the next generation of Punjabi pop-car storytelling.