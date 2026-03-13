Honda Kills EV Plans: Zero SUV, Sedan, And Acura RSX Development Scrapped

Honda has cancelled its Zero Series Saloon and SUV, along with the Acura RSX citing "extremely challenging" situations in its latest announcement. The update from the Japanese carmaker comes months before the electric cars were set to enter production in the USA. It is part of the automaker's plan to restructure its global EV strategy amid headwinds in the global market. Additionally, the multinational corporation has announced losses because of the shift in its strategy.

Reason For Cancellation

Based on the announcement, the policy changes are part of the revisions after the automaker faced "unfavourable impact" on the business. In its statement, the automaker, "Honda determined that starting production and sales of these models in the current business environment where the demand for EVs is declining significantly would likely result in further losses over the long term."

One factor affecting Honda's profitability is the increasing competition from Chinese automobile manufacturers. Consumers in China are showing a growing preference for software-oriented features over traditional hardware elements. As a result, a rapid emergence of new electric vehicle companies has occurred. Honda has recognised that this competitive landscape has led to a decline in the competitiveness of its products.

Effects on the Indian Market

Reports suggest that the car manufacturer intends to enhance its hybrid vehicle offerings in the Indian market, which will result in a shift of resources away from certain EV plans. Conversely, other reports indicate that the company will maintain its electric vehicle strategies in India. In the meantime, the motorcycle segment of the manufacturer continues to thrive, helping to balance out the underperformance in the automotive sector. Looking ahead, the car maker will unveil a revised strategy aimed at boosting profitability.

Automakers Reviewing EV Strategies

Honda isn't the only car manufacturer reconsidering its electric vehicle (EV) approach. Numerous global automakers have voiced doubts about their electrification strategies because of changing demand and increasing expenses. Previously, Stellantis reported financial losses linked to modifications in its EV strategy, a trend later seen with Ford Motor Company.