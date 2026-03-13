Tata Sierra Accident In Thane: Fresh Video Shows SUV Hitting Vehicles Before Falling Into Pit

A Tata Sierra SUV recently crashed into a pit during a test drive in Panchpakhadi, Thane (West). The accident occurred when the driver lost control, eventually crashing into a construction pit. The visuals showing the aftermath of the incident had gone viral on social media. Now, fresh CCTV footage has surfaced showing the Sierra SUV crashing into vehicles on the side of the road before falling into the construction pit.

The footage begins by showing the usual crowd on the road. A few seconds later, a yellow Tata Sierra SUV can be seen uncontrollably accelerating. The driver eventually loses control, causing the SUV to swerve towards the side of the road, where it crashes into a parked auto rickshaw. The vehicle also collided with two motorcycles during the incident. It also tore through two barricades before entering the construction pit.

#Watch | Tata Sierra Accident In Thane: Fresh Video Shows SUV Hitting Vehicles Before Falling In Pit pic.twitter.com/mUv0b30TG1 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 13, 2026

Three occupants in the SUV were injured during the incident. All three of them were rescued from the pit by Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster Management cell. They were admitted to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Tata Sierra After Falling Into Construction Pit

Lessons From The Accident

It is advised to be extra cautious during a test drive, as the driver is usually unfamiliar with the throttle response, braking and visibility offered by the vehicle. As a rule of thumb, the speed must be kept low, and the inputs should be gradual.

It is imperative to follow basic road discipline and maintain a safe speed. Furthermore, the drivers should be aware of the movement of traffic and keep a wider buffer than usual from the edge of the vehicle to prevent loss of control from escalating.

Life Saving Role Of Vehicle

Despite falling into a deep pit and crashing into vehicles, the Tata Sierra SUV kept the occupants safe, highlighting the importance of modern safety tests and features. The particular model in question is rated to have a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and comes with features like six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS, high-strength steel body, electronic stability control, 360-degree camera, hill hold control, hill descent control, and more. All of it is currently offered at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).