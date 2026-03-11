Woman Test Driving Tata Sierra Plunges Into Construction Pit - Did 5 Star Safety Help?

A Tata Sierra SUV was taken for a test drive from a showroom in Panchpakhadi, Thane (West), when the driver lost control and plunged into a construction pit. Before falling into the pit, the vehicle collided with three stationary vehicles, including an auto rickshaw and two motorcycles. Additionally, the SUV tore through barricades before entering the construction site, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

The woman driving the car reportedly lost control while speeding. At the time of the incident, there were three occupants in the vehicle: the driver, a relative, and an employee from the dealership. Officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell rescued all three individuals. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Tata Sierra's Five-Star Rating In Play

Tata Sierra boasts a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and comes packed with features like six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS, high-strength steel body, electronic stability control, 360-degree camera, hill hold control, hill descent control, and more.

Based on reports, the airbags of the SUV were deployed during the crash, saving the occupants. Additionally, the high-strength steel body of the vehicle seems to have sustained the crash without fully deforming even after it fell into the pit. Although the fall was around 20 feet. However, the ADAS features were probably not activated during the accident as the vehicle did not apply the brakes before the collision with the other vehicles.

Tata Sierra

At present, the Tata Sierra is available starting at a price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and revives the Sierra brand. It is equipped with a new 160hp, 255Nm 1.5-litre 4-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged engine, which is paired with an AISIN-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission, as well as a 106hp, 145Nm naturally aspirated variant that operates on an efficiency-oriented Atkinson cycle, mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Sierra diesel variant features the well-known 118hp 1.5-litre engine, offering options for a 6-speed manual (260Nm) or a 6-speed automatic (280Nm).