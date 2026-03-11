Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition Sold Out Again - But Are Fans Happy This Time?

Mahindra & Mahindra has recently begun accepting bookings for another batch of the BE6 Batman Edition, following the successful sales of the first two batches. The first batch sold out in just 135 seconds. In hopes of replicating this success, the automaker released a new batch and managed to sell 999 units within seven minutes. While these numbers indicate a strong demand for the model, not all fans of the brand are satisfied.

BE6 Batman Edition Story

The initial release of the limited-edition Batman Edition took place in August 2025. However, due to high demand, Mahindra decided to manufacture additional units of this special BE 6 model. Priced at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this Batman-themed variant of the coupe electric SUV costs Rs 1.59 lakh more than the standard Pack Three version it is based on. The earlier batch of the Batman Edition was priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting a Rs 70,000 price increase.

Deliveries for the latest production run are expected to begin on April 10, 2026. To acknowledge the loyalty of current BE 6 Batman Edition owners, bookings made through existing owners will receive priority for delivery.

Fans React

The sales of the Batman-themed electric vehicle (EV) may appear to be a success on paper for the brand. However, fans have a different perspective. The post announcing the success of this special edition vehicle received numerous comments from fans expressing their dissatisfaction, particularly because it can no longer be considered a limited edition.

Reactions From Fans

Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition: What's Different?

The special edition of the electric SUV sports a satin black finish that captures the spirit of Batman. To elevate its look, the wheel arch and bumper cladding have a glossy finish. Furthermore, the SUV features custom Batman decals on the front doors, the Dark Knight emblem on the tailgate, and the Batman logo on the front fender, bumper, and reverse lamp.

In addition, the SUV is equipped with 19-inch wheels, with the option to upgrade to 20-inch wheels. Highlighting its unique style, the hub caps showcase a Batman logo, along with brakes and springs that are painted in alchemy gold.

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition also brings its Gotham-inspired theme into the interior. A brushed alchemy plaque on the dashboard indicates the edition number, enhancing its uniqueness. The instrument panel, wrapped in charcoal leather, features a brushed alchemy gold halo around the driver's area, creating an enchanting ambience.

The seats, made from suede and leather, include golden accents and display the Dark Knight Trilogy emblem, while the pinstripe graphics and branding on the dashboard subtly honour Batman's legacy. The steering wheel, controller, electric parking brake, and key fob all showcase the Batman logo.