1 Killed In Mercedes Hit-And-Run At Delhi's Dwarka

Fruit are scattered everywhere on the road at Dwarka after the Mercedes hit and run

A fruit-seller was killed and another person was injured after a speeding Mercedes-Benz hit their carts at west Delhi's Dwarka around midnight on Sunday, the police said. The driver sped away after the accident.

Eyewitnesses said the men were pushing their fruit carts after loading them from a nearby wholesale vegetable market when the speeding luxury car lost control and rammed them at 11:30 pm on Sunday.

One of the men died on the spot; the other was taken to hospital, the police said.

Photos shot by passers-by show mangled carts and fruit scattered everywhere on the road at Dwarka Sector 7.

The police said they are trying to trace the car and arrest the driver.

With inputs from ANI