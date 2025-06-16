Khan Sir Reveals Why His Wife Wore Veil At Wedding Reception: "It Was My..."

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Popular educator Khan Sir, recently got married in a private ceremony in Bihar.

His wife chose to wear a red veil to stand out at the reception, fulfilling a childhood dream.

Khan Sir stated the veil was his wife's decision, despite potential social media backlash.

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has revealed the reason why his wife was in a red veil (ghoonghat) during one of the wedding functions. Khan Sir, whose real name is reportedly Faisal Khan, got married in an intimate ceremony in Bihar last month before hosting a grand reception for family, friends and relatives. However, the celebrations were overshadowed when social media users criticised Khan Sir over his wife's veiled look.

Addressing the issue on a recent podcast with ANI, Khan Sir said it was his wife's decision to keep the veil as she wanted to stand out from the rest of the gathering.

"It was my wife's decision to wear the veil at the reception. She said it was her childhood dream and that every girl dreams of becoming a bride with a veil. As per her, the bride has a different identity wearing the veil in a crowd of people," said Khan Sir.

"She said since everyone is already dressed at the reception, the veil would help her stand out. I told her people would blame me, to which she replied, 'No, it's my childhood dream'. She was stubborn that she wanted to be this way, and at the end, I said okay," he added.

Quizzed if the online backlash affected him, Khan Sir replied: "No, we come from a village. And we cannot leave the village behind."

'Got married quietly because'

As for why he got married in a hush-hush way, Khan Sir revealed it was due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"I did not tell you guys one thing: when the war was on, I got married," he could be heard telling a class of students in one of the videos circulating on social media.

"Initially I wanted to put off the wedding and go and help the soldiers fighting the enemy at the borders. But things had been planned by my parents and they were distraught."

"Finally, I relented. I cursed the Pakistanis for their sudden attack and agreed to tie the knot, but on the condition that nobody would be invited."

Khan Sir runs the Khan GS Research Centre in Patna and also has a YouTube channel by the same name. As of now, he has 24.7 million subscribers and features around 400 videos.