Trump's Military Parade Flops As Social Media Mocks 'Sloppy' Marching: "This Was A Sh*t Show"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Videos of President Trump's military parade show troops marching without coordination.

The parade, marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army, cost approximately $45 million.

Social media users criticised the parade, claiming it lacked impressive displays and coordination. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

US President Donald Trump's military parade, marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army, is being mocked by social media users after videos of the pageant surfaced on social media. The footage showed the American troops marching sloppily, without any coordination, in front of a tiny crowd as the president saluted every walking contingent.

Mr Trump was joined by his wife, Melania Trump and other members of his administration and military leaders for the parade, which cost approximately $45 million.

"Tonight, we affirm with unwavering certainty that in the years ahead, and in every generation hence, whenever duty calls and whatever danger comes, the American Soldier will be there," Mr Trump said.

It was the first event of its kind in the US since 1991, as over 6,600 soldiers, joined by tanks and robot dogs, marched down Constitution Avenue. However, the social media users were not impressed by the celebrations and questioned if the soldiers had willingly decided not to turn up for the event.

"This was a sh*t show. Recruits in bootcamp can march in formation better than this," wrote one user, while another added: "Even NCC Cadets in India perform better parade marches than the superpower America."

A third commented: "Can't believe how underwhelming all the footage of America's military parade is. 250 year anniversary for the world's biggest military and they get troops trotting along out of sync, isolated tanks rolling through to complete silence, small crowd, no cool displays of precision marching or cool tech, and lame country music to cap it off. Embarrassing."

Even NCC Cadets in India perform better parade marches than the Super Power America @USArmy @RapidResponse47 https://t.co/OscIU8dtyX — sonam☀️ (@Kuffarhu) June 15, 2025

Ohh man gets worse !!! pic.twitter.com/ct2jnbHILQ — DEF Talks by Aadi Achint 🇮🇳 (@AadiAchint) June 15, 2025

This was a shit show.



Recruits in bootcamp can march in formation better than this.



Sloppy, uninspiring, and gay with a cringe guitar rift. pic.twitter.com/Aq3DGjGS26 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) June 15, 2025

Actual video and music from the military parade today.



This is more degrading for American soldiers than Vietnam POW videos. pic.twitter.com/zfPBVyIoWb — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 15, 2025

Aisa laga raha hai subah doodh lene jaa rahe pic.twitter.com/b9abxINQEW — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 15, 2025

Can't believe how underwhelming all the footage of America's military parade is.



250 year anniversary for the world's biggest military and they get troops trotting along out of sync, isolated tanks rolling through to complete silence, small crowd, no cool displays of precision… pic.twitter.com/I0VTXHo1s6 — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) June 15, 2025

Even Mr Trump looked downcast and bored in one of the clips as the unimpressive military march passed the stage he was sitting on. Attendance also appeared to fall far short of early predictions that as many as 200,000 people would attend the event.