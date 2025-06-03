"<i>Aapka Hi Copy Kar Liya</i>": Khan Sir To Tejashwi Yadav On His Low-Key Wedding

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Popular educator Khan Sir hosted a wedding reception in Patna, marking his wife’s first public appearance. Notable attendees included Tejashwi Yadav, who had a memorable exchange with Khan Sir.

Popular educator Faizal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, hosted a grand wedding reception in Patna on Monday. It also marked the first public appearance of his wife, AS Khan. Among the key attendees was Bihar's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, whose brief conversation with Khan Sir became the event's standout moment.

In a viral video from the reception, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader is seen asking Khan Sir, "Kya hua, byah kab hua?" (What happened, when did you get married?).

Khan Sir responded, "Abhi jo India-Pakistan conflict chal raha tha, usi beech" (During the recent India-Pakistan conflict).

He added he followed Tejashwi Yadav's lead as far as keeping the wedding low-key.

"Model aap hi ka tha sir... chupchaap se karke baad main batana hai. 12-13 log the sir. Jaise aap kiye na, vaise hi. Humne socha kahan se copy karenge, aapka hi copy kar liya sir," he said. (I followed your model, sir. Get married quietly and announce it later. Just 12-13 people were there, just like you did. I thought, whom should I copy? So, I copied you.)

Tejashwi Yadav married his long-time friend Rachel Godinho in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021, at his sister Misa Bharti's farmhouse in Delhi's Sainik Farms. The event was attended by approximately 50 close friends and family members, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav.

He, at the time, explained the low-key celebration was aimed to ensure both families had ample time to connect without the distractions of a large gathering. He also cited concerns about COVID-19 and to avoid the chaos experienced during his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding.

Earlier, Khan Sir shared the news of his marriage with his students during a live class, saying they were the first to know. "My wedding date had already been set, but as tensions flared between India and Pakistan, we decided to keep it simple," he told them. He also announced a special feast for his students.

Monday's lavish reception was held at a luxury hotel in Patna and saw a distinguished turnout from both political and educational spheres. Dignitaries included Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Nishad, Nitish Mishra, former minister Mukesh Sahni, and renowned educators Alakh Pandey (Physics Wallah) and Neetu Ma'am. The evening also featured a performance by the famed Sabri Brothers. Khan Sir's parents and extended family were also in attendance, making their first public appearance.