Popular YouTuber, Teacher 'Khan Sir' Gets Married, Plans Party For Students

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has tied the knot. In a video message to his students, he revealed that they were the first ones to know about his wedding.

Known for his exceptional and interactive way of teaching, Khan Sir, whose real name is Faizal Khan, said he chose to keep the wedding private due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the video, Khan Sir says, "I didn't tell you one thing during the tensions between the two neighbouring countries, I got married. Now I'm planning a feast for all of you. I've shared this milestone with you all before anyone else because whatever I am today is because of you."

"Matches are well made in advance by God and no one can stop what is destined," he added. He added that a special feast for students was planned for June 6.

Khan Sir runs the Khan GS Research Centre in Patna and also has a YouTube channel by the same name. As of now, he has 24.6 million subscribers and features around 400 videos.

People flooded the comments section with their congratulatory messages.

Not much information about Khan Sir's wife is available. A wedding card circulating online mentioned her name as A.S. Khan. Reports suggest she is from Bihar. The reception will take place from 7 pm to 11 pm in Panache Banquets in Patna's Danapur on June 2, according to a report in The Times Of India.