"Journey You've Chosen Gets Lonely": Vedanta Chairman's Warning For Young Founders

Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal recently shared a warning for young founders on the uphill grind of entrepreneurship. In a candid post on X, Mr Agarwal addressed young founders directly and laid out the emotional toll of entrepreneurship. “The journey you've chosen? It gets lonely. The early years feel like living in a pressure cooker. Every day, you make decisions that could move your dream forward or take it a step back. It feels like shouting into the void,” he wrote.

Mr. Agarwal reflected on the profound sense of solitude that many founders experience, even when surrounded by teams and supporters. “Kehne ko saath apne ek duniya chalti hai, but the truth is, most people around you will not get it. Not because they don't care, but because they've never had to believe in something invisible,” he said.

Further, drawing a vivid analogy, he wrote, “Mount Everest ki chadhai pe bheed nahi hoti… the higher you climb, the fewer people you see. But that doesn't mean you're lost. It just means you're on a rare path.”

“So, if you're in that phase - keep going. And on the loneliest nights, find something that reminds you of home. For me, it was maaji ki shawl in a cold London flat. Just remember: Safar bhale hi akela ho, raasta apna hona chahiye,” he concluded.

Since being shared, Mr Agarwal's post has accumulated more than 24,000 views. In the comments section, users thanked him for sharing inspirational and encouraging words.

“Thank you sir for guiding youngster of New Bharat with lesson learnt experiences. Your story about creating sustainable business is inspiring,” wrote one user.

“Alone at the top! You are the decision maker, to the exclusion of the rest. So at the top you have the company of your thoughts, ideas and programs,” commented another.

“I must admit you have motivated me....My hobby is to listen to living Legends & i am happy to be inspired by You Sir,” expressed a third user. “Very well said indeed, Sir. Liked it to the hilt,” said one user.

“More power to you sir. Keep inspiring us,” added another.