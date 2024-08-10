Tinder Profile Goes Viral After IIT Alumnus Lists Academic Achievements

The post has accumulated more than 400,000 views.

The online dating world is often confusing and complicated, prompting people to come up with creative and impressive dating bios to help stand them out. Recently, an IIT alumnus took his dating game to the next level after sharing his academic achievements rather than showing his personal traits on his Tinder profile. Taking to X, a user shared the screenshot of the Tinder profile, with the caption, "These IIT nerds should be banned from using dating sites. LinkedIn nahi tinder hai yeh (this is not Tinder, this is LinkedIn)".

The screenshot showed that the Tinder user used the profile to list a range of academic credentials. This includes high school percentages, JEE mains and Advanced ranks, NTSE and KVPY scholarships and a B.tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay. The profile mentions their current job at Infosys and their height.

Take a look below:

These IIT nerds should be banned from using dating sites. LinkedIn nahi tinder hai yeh pic.twitter.com/Z90twDK2j0 — ohm_ohm (@severus_16) August 7, 2024

The post was shared just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 400,000 views and over 8,000 likes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Imagine being 24 years old and still fappin over your previous academic results 'IN A DATING SITE'". "If all this impressive history at prestigious institute doesn't impress you... here's my height," commented another.

"He only studied for his whole life so what else could he have written under About Me," said a third user. "You bothered with academic achievements as bio on a dating app? Not with IITB+CSE and Infosys written together?" said a fourth.

"No one is there in search of a partner. They r there to show off their success," expressed a fifth X user.

"Imagine working all your life to get good grades and then ending up on Tinder!" commented a sixth.

"He is not from IIT B CSE and working at Infosys lol. It's a cheap prank by some loser who thinks he can get away with the IIT 'tag'" said another user.