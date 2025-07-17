On World Emoji Day, Tinder Reveals Most Loved And Most Cursed Emojis In Dating In 2025

It is World Emoji Day and on this occasion Tinder brings new data that decodes how emojis are actually helping single people on their dating journey and the rather risky ones that could be killing the vibe. To bring in the celebrations for World Emoji Day on July 17, 2025, Tinder is shining the spotlight on emojis that help singles tease, flirt, connect and occasionally confuse each other completely. So, if you think emojis are a thing from the past, think again.

According to global internal Tinder data, around 20 percent of first messages on the app include at least one emoji. In 2025, Gen Z and millennials in India are turning to emojis in their profile bios to express themselves, show intent, and spark meaningful connections.

If you are curious to know the most popular emojis on Tinder in India in 2025, here they are. The top emojis in bios in India used by Gen Z are the red heart, winking face and sparkles. Millennials on the contrary love the red heart, winking face and smiling face with smiling eyes emojis.

But not every emoji hits the same and some might lead to people getting ghosted. Here's a lineup of emojis that are more likely to show up on peoples' chats right before they are sent to ghost town and why this happens. The face with steam from the nose emoji gets too intense too fast, kissing face emoji shows unclear intentions where people cannot decipher if it is a kiss, a whistle or a glitch. The sleeping face emoji is a digital snooze button to show that someone is bored, the persevering face emoji get very overwhelming to the extent of getting the vibe that feeling were felt too quickly. Last but not least, the pleading face emoji can come across as overly emotionally attached.

